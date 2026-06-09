Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Lowers Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. $FCN

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc reduced its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN - Free Report) by 51.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,288 shares of the business services provider's stock after selling 25,122 shares during the period. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc owned 0.08% of FTI Consulting worth $3,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. NewEdge Wealth LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.3% in the third quarter. NewEdge Wealth LLC now owns 21,957 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,663,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 21,873 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $3,536,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Ethic Inc. raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $331,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 2.7% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,704 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $599,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its holdings in FTI Consulting by 4.9% in the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 2,221 shares of the business services provider's stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. 99.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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FTI Consulting Stock Performance

Shares of FCN stock opened at $158.96 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $168.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $169.38. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a 52 week low of $140.84 and a 52 week high of $189.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.79 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90 and a beta of -0.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The business services provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.21). FTI Consulting had a return on equity of 15.14% and a net margin of 6.88%.The company had revenue of $983.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $971.17 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. FTI Consulting has set its FY 2026 guidance at 8.900-9.600 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

FTI Consulting announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, June 5th that allows the company to buyback $370.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the business services provider to purchase up to 7.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually a sign that the company's management believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have issued reports on FCN shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Wall Street Zen cut shares of FTI Consulting from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $169.00 target price on shares of FTI Consulting in a report on Tuesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $174.50.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FCN

Insider Transactions at FTI Consulting

In related news, CFO Eun Nam purchased 2,000 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $144.59 per share, for a total transaction of $289,180.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,121,987.28. The trade was a 10.21% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Alderman Linton purchased 2,400 shares of FTI Consulting stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $144.04 per share, with a total value of $345,696.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider directly owned 92,824 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $13,370,368.96. This trade represents a 2.65% increase in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders purchased 14,400 shares of company stock worth $2,076,576 over the last three months. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc is a global business advisory firm providing multidisciplinary solutions designed to address complex challenges and strategic opportunities. The company's primary service offerings encompass corporate finance & restructuring, economic consulting, forensic & litigation consulting, strategic communications, and technology. These capabilities enable clients to manage financial distress, navigate regulatory environments, resolve disputes, build trust with stakeholders, and leverage data-driven insights.

In its corporate finance & restructuring practice, FTI delivers restructuring, interim management, and transaction advisory services to companies facing operational or financial pressures.

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