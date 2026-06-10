Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Raises Stake in Eli Lilly and Company $LLY

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lifted its position in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Free Report) by 304.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,859 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,399 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $1,997,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,965,974 shares of the company's stock worth $88,087,193,000 after acquiring an additional 1,006,885 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 34,726,558 shares of the company's stock worth $26,496,364,000 after acquiring an additional 219,590 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 20.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,088,371 shares of the company's stock worth $19,141,787,000 after acquiring an additional 4,332,008 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 15,031,750 shares of the company's stock worth $16,154,619,000 after acquiring an additional 61,851 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in Eli Lilly and Company by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 14,563,780 shares of the company's stock worth $11,112,164,000 after acquiring an additional 574,229 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Eli Lilly and Company

Here are the key news stories impacting Eli Lilly and Company this week:

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Down 0.5%

Shares of Eli Lilly and Company stock opened at $1,143.29 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $984.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $1,014.46. The company has a market cap of $1.08 trillion, a P/E ratio of 40.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. Eli Lilly and Company has a 1 year low of $623.78 and a 1 year high of $1,182.73.

Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $8.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.97 by $1.58. The firm had revenue of $19.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.82 billion. Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 105.77% and a net margin of 34.98%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 55.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 EPS. Eli Lilly and Company has set its FY 2026 guidance at 35.500-37.000 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Eli Lilly and Company will post 35.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. Eli Lilly and Company's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.58%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LLY shares. CICC Research upped their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,060.00 to $1,107.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an "outperform" rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Loop Capital set a $1,200.00 target price on Eli Lilly and Company in a research report on Tuesday, February 10th. Rothschild & Co Redburn upped their target price on Eli Lilly and Company from $880.00 to $900.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, HSBC lowered Eli Lilly and Company from a "hold" rating to a "reduce" rating and cut their target price for the company from $1,070.00 to $850.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-three have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $1,227.74.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Eli Lilly and Company

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company NYSE: LLY is a global pharmaceutical company founded in 1876 and headquartered in Indianapolis, Indiana. The company researches, develops, manufactures and commercializes a broad range of medicines and therapies for patients worldwide. Eli Lilly maintains operations and commercial presence across North America, Europe, Asia and other regions, serving both developed and emerging markets. The company has been led in recent years by President and Chief Executive Officer David A.

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