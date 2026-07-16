Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Reduces Position in EMCOR Group, Inc. $EME

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its stake in shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME - Free Report) by 30.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,913 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 4,762 shares during the quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 356 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 13 shares during the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 404 shares of the construction company's stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Austin Private Wealth LLC now owns 437 shares of the construction company's stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,614 shares of the construction company's stock worth $987,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC lifted its position in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the construction company's stock worth $275,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.59% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on EME. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $1,123.00 price objective on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "buy (b)" rating on shares of EMCOR Group in a report on Monday, April 20th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, May 28th. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $1,100.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Research upgraded shares of EMCOR Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $918.00 price target on shares of EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, EMCOR Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $871.25.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on EMCOR Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, VP Robert Peter Lind sold 675 shares of EMCOR Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $894.27, for a total transaction of $603,632.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 4,216 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,770,242.32. The trade was a 13.80% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven Schwarzwaelder sold 5,602 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $895.19, for a total transaction of $5,014,854.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 15,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $14,211,141.25. This represents a 26.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 10,027 shares of company stock valued at $8,957,466 in the last three months. 0.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

EMCOR Group Stock Performance

NYSE:EME opened at $768.13 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average is $836.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $779.06. The firm has a market cap of $34.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.77 and a beta of 1.13. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a one year low of $540.00 and a one year high of $951.96.

EMCOR Group (NYSE:EME - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The construction company reported $6.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $5.90 by $0.94. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 35.19% and a net margin of 7.54%.The business had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.41 EPS. The company's revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. EMCOR Group has set its FY 2026 guidance at 28.250-29.750 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 29.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.2%. EMCOR Group's payout ratio is presently 5.37%.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc is a provider of mechanical and electrical construction, industrial and energy infrastructure, and facilities services to commercial, institutional and industrial clients. The company delivers a broad range of services that include design-build and traditional construction of mechanical, electrical and plumbing systems; ongoing facilities maintenance and operations; and specialized industrial services for sectors such as manufacturing, data centers, healthcare and utilities.

EMCOR's service offerings encompass HVAC, plumbing, electrical installation and maintenance, fire protection, building automation and controls, commissioning, testing and balancing, and energy management solutions.

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