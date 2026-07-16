Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 5,219 Shares of Visa Inc. $V

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V - Free Report) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 29,025 shares of the credit-card processor's stock after selling 5,219 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises approximately 0.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Visa were worth $8,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,877,738,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. raised its position in shares of Visa by 867.6% during the 4th quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 8,213,610 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,880,595,000 after acquiring an additional 7,364,762 shares during the last quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 29,706.3% during the 1st quarter. Diamant Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,332,947 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,216,310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,308,345 shares during the last quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 12,497.1% in the 4th quarter. J. Stern & Co. LLP now owns 3,378,039 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $1,184,712,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351,223 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Visa by 48.2% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,508,089 shares of the credit-card processor's stock valued at $2,282,472,000 after purchasing an additional 2,116,463 shares during the period. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 31,455 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.14, for a total transaction of $10,699,103.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 15,174 shares in the company, valued at $5,161,284.36. The trade was a 67.46% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Chris Suh sold 10,639 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.81, for a total value of $3,455,653.59. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 9,872 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,206,524.32. This represents a 51.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 75,581 shares of company stock worth $25,627,975 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Visa Price Performance

V opened at $355.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $638.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.98, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.75. Visa Inc. has a 12 month low of $293.89 and a 12 month high of $365.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $332.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $324.90.

Visa (NYSE:V - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The credit-card processor reported $3.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.21. Visa had a return on equity of 65.00% and a net margin of 51.68%.The firm had revenue of $11.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.76 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 13.1 EPS for the current year.

Visa announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, April 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company's leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 12th were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 12th. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. Visa's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.34%.

Key Headlines Impacting Visa

Here are the key news stories impacting Visa this week:

Positive Sentiment: Visa expanded its AI payments push through the rollout of an “AI Financial Assistant” that banks can embed in their apps, giving cardholders conversational financial guidance and strengthening Visa’s fee-generating value-added services business. Visa Readies Rollout of AI Financial Assistant for Banking Apps

Visa expanded its AI payments push through the rollout of an “AI Financial Assistant” that banks can embed in their apps, giving cardholders conversational financial guidance and strengthening Visa’s fee-generating value-added services business. Positive Sentiment: Visa’s Agentic Ready program picked up another partner, Thredd, which will help European issuers process AI-initiated payments without replacing their existing infrastructure, signaling broader adoption of Visa’s next-generation payment rails. Thredd Joins Visa Agentic Ready Program to Power AI Payments for European Issuers

Visa’s Agentic Ready program picked up another partner, Thredd, which will help European issuers process AI-initiated payments without replacing their existing infrastructure, signaling broader adoption of Visa’s next-generation payment rails. Positive Sentiment: Visa is also deepening its cross-border remittance business through its partnership with ACE Money Transfer, which could support transaction growth and international money movement volume. Can Visa Deepen Its Remittance Business Through ACE Partnership?

Visa is also deepening its cross-border remittance business through its partnership with ACE Money Transfer, which could support transaction growth and international money movement volume. Neutral Sentiment: Commentary around Visa’s involvement in crypto, stablecoins, and tokenized finance suggests the company remains central to the evolution of digital payments, but these developments are still early and not yet a clear earnings driver.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently commented on V. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $387.00 price objective (up from $375.00) on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley restated an "overweight" rating and set a $415.00 target price on shares of Visa in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Truist Financial set a $371.00 price target on Visa and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Visa from $390.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an "overweight" rating and set a $400.00 price objective on shares of Visa in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Visa currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $398.87.

Read Our Latest Analysis on V

Visa Profile

Visa Inc is a global payments technology company that facilitates electronic funds transfers and digital commerce by connecting consumers, merchants, financial institutions and governments. The firm operates one of the world's largest payment networks, providing processing, authorization, clearing and settlement services for credit, debit and prepaid card transactions. Visa's network-based model enables partner banks and other issuers to offer branded payment products while Visa focuses on the infrastructure, standards and technologies that move money securely and efficiently around the world.

Visa's product and service portfolio includes card-based payment products for consumers and businesses, real-time push-payment capabilities, tokenization and authentication services, fraud and risk-management tools, data analytics and APIs for fintech and merchant integration.

Further Reading

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