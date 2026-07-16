Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Sells 9,324 Shares of Stryker Corporation $SYK

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc lessened its position in Stryker Corporation (NYSE:SYK - Free Report) by 21.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,733 shares of the medical technology company's stock after selling 9,324 shares during the period. Stryker accounts for 1.1% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Stryker were worth $11,413,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Stryker by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,907,291 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $11,917,396,000 after purchasing an additional 133,892 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Stryker by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,254,407 shares of the medical technology company's stock valued at $5,374,731,000 after purchasing an additional 311,507 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Stryker by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,535,572 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,636,238,000 after buying an additional 69,851 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Stryker by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,493,276 shares of the medical technology company's stock worth $2,282,192,000 after buying an additional 1,198,665 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Stryker in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,822,272,000. 77.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $410.00 target price on Stryker in a report on Friday, May 1st. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of Stryker from $454.00 to $418.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Stryker from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Stryker from $469.00 to $394.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Stryker from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $392.52.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on SYK

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Stryker news, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 3,500 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $283.45, for a total transaction of $992,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,170.65. The trade was a 95.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronda E. Stryker sold 310,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $312.23, for a total value of $96,791,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,924,880 shares in the company, valued at $601,005,282.40. This trade represents a 13.87% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 323,264 shares of company stock worth $100,659,489 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company's stock.

Stryker Stock Performance

Shares of SYK stock opened at $316.46 on Thursday. Stryker Corporation has a 12 month low of $281.00 and a 12 month high of $404.87. The stock has a market cap of $121.32 billion, a PE ratio of 36.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company's fifty day moving average price is $311.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $337.10.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $2.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.98 by ($0.38). Stryker had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 13.20%.The business had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.34 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.84 earnings per share. The firm's revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Stryker has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.900-15.100 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Stryker Corporation will post 14.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Stryker Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th will be given a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 30th. Stryker's payout ratio is currently 40.74%.

Stryker Profile

Stryker Corporation is a global medical technology company that designs, manufactures and markets a broad range of products and services for use in hospitals, surgeons' offices and other healthcare facilities. Its primary business activities span orthopedics (including joint replacement implants, trauma and extremities products), surgical equipment and operating room technologies (such as visualization, navigation and powered instruments), neurotechnology and spine solutions, and patient-handling and emergency medical equipment.

Further Reading

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