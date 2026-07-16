Marks Group Wealth Management Inc Trims Stock Holdings in Curtiss-Wright Corporation $CW

Marks Group Wealth Management Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright Corporation (NYSE:CW - Free Report) by 36.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,897 shares of the aerospace company's stock after selling 6,752 shares during the quarter. Curtiss-Wright comprises approximately 0.8% of Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc's holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $8,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 25.9% in the fourth quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors LLC now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 698 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $385,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Summit Financial LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 697 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 16 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Curtiss-Wright by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the aerospace company's stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 17 shares during the period. Finally, VestGen Investment Management grew its holdings in Curtiss-Wright by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. VestGen Investment Management now owns 1,870 shares of the aerospace company's stock valued at $1,031,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.71% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Curtiss-Wright news, VP Gary A. Ogilby sold 399 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $721.95, for a total value of $288,058.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president owned 2,172 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,568,075.40. The trade was a 15.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Lynn M. Bamford sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $721.72, for a total transaction of $1,804,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 48,134 shares in the company, valued at $34,739,270.48. The trade was a 4.94% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 3,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,257,998 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company's stock.

Curtiss-Wright Stock Performance

NYSE:CW opened at $751.58 on Thursday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $746.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $699.21. Curtiss-Wright Corporation has a twelve month low of $463.00 and a twelve month high of $808.16. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.06, a PEG ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Curtiss-Wright (NYSE:CW - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The aerospace company reported $3.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $913.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $863.83 million. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 20.00% and a net margin of 14.17%.Curtiss-Wright's revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Curtiss-Wright Corporation will post 15.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Curtiss-Wright Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 15th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.1%. Curtiss-Wright's payout ratio is presently 7.62%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Curtiss-Wright from a "buy (b)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a report on Thursday, July 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Curtiss-Wright from $775.00 to $793.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Stifel Nicolaus set a $724.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Friday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird set a $870.00 target price on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an "overweight" rating and issued a $860.00 price target on shares of Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $766.33.

Read Our Latest Report on CW

Curtiss-Wright Company Profile

Curtiss-Wright Corporation NYSE: CW is a diversified, global engineering company that designs, manufactures and services highly engineered products and integrated systems for the aerospace, defense, and industrial markets. Its offerings span a range of electromechanical, motion control and flow control technologies, including flight control and actuation systems, sensors and avionics components, pumps and valves, power conversion and heat exchangers, and platform integration solutions for marine and ground systems.

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