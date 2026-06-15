Marnell Management LLC Takes Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company $SHW

Marnell Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 8,864 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock, valued at approximately $2,872,000. Sherwin-Williams makes up 1.4% of Marnell Management LLC's holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding.

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A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SHW. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,089,450,000. Viking Global Investors LP increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 101.4% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,957,750 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock valued at $672,213,000 after buying an additional 985,520 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,237,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $7,529,752,000 after purchasing an additional 600,119 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 34.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,023,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $655,820,000 after purchasing an additional 513,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 994,583 shares of the specialty chemicals company's stock worth $322,275,000 after purchasing an additional 466,747 shares in the last quarter. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sherwin-Williams Stock Down 0.0%

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $317.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $317.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $332.06. The stock has a market cap of $78.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.45, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.12. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $289.86 and a 52-week high of $379.65.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.27 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $5.56 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 64.55% and a net margin of 10.86%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. Sherwin-Williams has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.500-11.900 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.0%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. Sherwin-Williams's dividend payout ratio is presently 30.71%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on SHW. Mizuho dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $410.00 to $371.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Zacks Research upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $365.00 to $350.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. UBS Group cut Sherwin-Williams from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $330.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $370.00 to $365.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seven have issued a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $366.77.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Sherwin-Williams

About Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams NYSE: SHW is a global manufacturer and distributor of paints, coatings and related products. Founded in 1866 and headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, the company supplies a broad range of coatings for residential, commercial and industrial applications. Its product offering includes architectural paints and stains, industrial and protective coatings, automotive finishes, and a variety of sundry products such as primers, sealants and specialty treatments used by professionals and consumers.

The company sells through multiple channels, including a large network of company-operated retail paint stores that serve professional contractors and do-it-yourself consumers, as well as through distributors and mass retailers.

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