Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia decreased its holdings in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 48.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,220 shares of the company's stock after selling 29,350 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Marriott International were worth $10,211,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC grew its position in shares of Marriott International by 127.0% during the first quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 84 shares of the company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. purchased a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Triumph Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $343.00 to $384.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Marriott International from $446.00 to $449.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, July 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 target price on Marriott International in a report on Monday, June 15th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Marriott International from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $388.59.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on MAR

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Marriott International news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Key Stories Impacting Marriott International

Here are the key news stories impacting Marriott International this week:

Marriott International Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ MAR opened at $374.43 on Monday. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $253.76 and a 12 month high of $410.98. The company has a market cap of $98.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.11. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $378.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $352.45.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 9.72% and a negative return on equity of 80.97%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.32 EPS. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were paid a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 22nd. This is an increase from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Marriott International's payout ratio is presently 30.64%.

Marriott International Profile

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

Featured Stories

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