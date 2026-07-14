Marriott International, Inc. $MAR Shares Sold by Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky

Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky decreased its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR - Free Report) by 19.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,251 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,623 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky's holdings in Marriott International were worth $13,165,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MAR. Kemnay Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Marriott International in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. McMillan Office Inc. acquired a new position in Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Basepoint Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Marriott International in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Godfrey Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Advocate Investing Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott International during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 70.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Marriott International from $350.00 to $353.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $412.00 price target on Marriott International in a research note on Monday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Marriott International from $356.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $280.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Marriott International from $350.00 to $356.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Marriott International currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $384.73.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on MAR

Marriott International Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of MAR stock opened at $362.91 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $375.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $348.97. The company has a market cap of $95.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.11. Marriott International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $253.76 and a 12-month high of $410.98.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $2.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.59 billion. Marriott International had a negative return on equity of 80.97% and a net margin of 9.72%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.32 earnings per share. Marriott International has set its FY 2026 guidance at 11.380-11.630 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 2.990-3.060 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott International, Inc. will post 11.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 22nd were issued a $0.73 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. This is a boost from Marriott International's previous quarterly dividend of $0.67. Marriott International's payout ratio is 30.64%.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, EVP Peggy Roe sold 3,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.56, for a total value of $1,084,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 19,827 shares in the company, valued at $7,168,650.12. This trade represents a 13.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 11.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Marriott International

Marriott International is a global lodging company that develops, manages and franchises a broad portfolio of hotels and related lodging facilities. Its core activities include hotel and resort management, franchise operations, property development and the provision of centralized services such as reservations, marketing and loyalty program management. The company's brand architecture spans market segments from luxury and premium to select-service and extended-stay, enabling it to serve a wide range of business and leisure travelers as well as corporate and group customers.

The company traces its roots to the hospitality business founded by J.

See Also

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