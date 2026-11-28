Ananym Capital Management LP lowered its position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation (NYSE:VAC - Free Report) by 28.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 459,101 shares of the company's stock after selling 185,509 shares during the period. Marriott Vacations Worldwide makes up approximately 19.6% of Ananym Capital Management LP's portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Ananym Capital Management LP owned about 1.33% of Marriott Vacations Worldwide worth $46,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth approximately $17,975,000. Penn Capital Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter worth $16,611,000. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $16,002,000. Bamco Inc. NY acquired a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the 2nd quarter valued at about $14,751,000. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $14,325,000. 89.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VAC alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on VAC shares. Wall Street Zen raised Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, August 15th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $100.00 to $97.00 and set an "underweight" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Zacks Research cut shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a "buy" rating and set a $132.00 price target on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in a report on Friday, August 7th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $112.09.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on VAC

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

VAC opened at $108.71 on Friday. The business's 50 day moving average is $109.24 and its 200-day moving average is $91.56. The stock has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of -14.63 and a beta of 1.31. Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation has a twelve month low of $52.38 and a twelve month high of $131.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.78, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.57 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.42 billion. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a positive return on equity of 14.36% and a negative net margin of 4.75%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.69 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation will post 9.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 16th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 16th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -43.07%.

About Marriott Vacations Worldwide

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation is a global vacation ownership and leisure company. It develops, markets and sells vacation ownership interests, and operates and manages resorts and related vacation programs. Its portfolio includes Marriott Vacation Club, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Vacation Club and other vacation ownership brands. The company also offers vacation exchange, rental and membership services, including through Interval International. Its resorts and programs serve travelers in destinations across the Americas, the Caribbean, Europe and the Asia-Pacific region.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marriott Vacations Worldwide, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marriott Vacations Worldwide wasn't on the list.

While Marriott Vacations Worldwide currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks to Buy Before the Robotics Revolution Robotics and automation are rapidly becoming essential infrastructure across healthcare, manufacturing, logistics, and many other industries. "Physical AI" is coming. Learn which seven companies are most positioned to benefit as intelligent robots enter the workforce. Get This Free Report