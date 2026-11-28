Goldman Sachs Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MRSH - Free Report) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,994,585 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 234,041 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned 0.84% of Marsh & McLennan Companies worth $681,995,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MRSH. Asset Dedication LLC acquired a new position in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. lifted its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 95.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quest 10 Wealth Builders Inc. now owns 156 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. EFG International AG purchased a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Gen Wealth Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Marsh & McLennan Companies during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.99% of the company's stock.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Dean Klisura sold 4,194 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $838,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 20,935 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,187,000. This represents a 16.69% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, VP Stacy Mills sold 1,215 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president directly owned 2,705 shares of the company's stock, valued at $541,000. This represents a 30.99% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Company insiders own 0.38% of the company's stock.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of MRSH opened at $218.04 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $156.60 and a 12-month high of $218.99. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $191.07.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MRSH - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $6.86 billion during the quarter. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 33.32% and a net margin of 14.20%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 10.49 EPS for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a dividend of $0.99 per share. This represents a $3.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 1st. Marsh & McLennan Companies's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MRSH has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods increased their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $186.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock a "market perform" rating in a research report on Monday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $216.00 to $222.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Marsh & McLennan Companies from $193.00 to $188.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $190.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $210.63.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, now known as Marsh and traded on the NYSE under the symbol MRSH, is a global professional services firm focused on risk, strategy and people. Its businesses help organizations manage risks, arrange insurance and reinsurance, and address workforce and organizational challenges. The company's principal businesses include Marsh, an insurance brokerage and risk advisory firm; Guy Carpenter, which provides reinsurance brokerage and related services; Mercer, which offers consulting in areas such as health, wealth and careers; and Oliver Wyman, a management consulting firm.

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