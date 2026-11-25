Marshall Wace LLP increased its stake in Vertiv Holdings Co. (NYSE:VRT - Free Report) by 128.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,174,080 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,224,078 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.56% of Vertiv worth $524,627,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VRT. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new position in Vertiv during the third quarter valued at about $1,320,000. Empowered Funds LLC raised its position in Vertiv by 2.4% in the third quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 231,608 shares of the company's stock worth $55,889,000 after acquiring an additional 5,472 shares in the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vertiv by 10.1% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,252 shares of the company's stock worth $4,458,000 after acquiring an additional 1,680 shares in the last quarter. New World Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 41.9% in the 3rd quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 907 shares of the company's stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lifted its holdings in Vertiv by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 354,771 shares of the company's stock valued at $85,610,000 after acquiring an additional 22,372 shares during the last quarter. 89.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Vertiv Trading Down 6.8%

Shares of VRT opened at $173.76 on Wednesday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $220.77 and its 200 day moving average price is $270.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.48, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 2.11. Vertiv Holdings Co. has a 1-year low of $147.82 and a 1-year high of $379.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.39. Vertiv had a net margin of 15.99% and a return on equity of 53.31%. The company had revenue of $4.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 61.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Vertiv Holdings Co. will post 7.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Vertiv Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is an increase from Vertiv's previous quarterly dividend of $0.0625. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 24th. Vertiv's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.67%.

Insider Activity at Vertiv

In other Vertiv news, Director Edward Monser sold 15,287 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.82, for a total transaction of $3,880,146.34. Following the sale, the director directly owned 16,500 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,188,030. The trade was a 48.09% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company's stock.

Vertiv News Roundup

These are some of the VRT news items that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks added VRT to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth-stock list, while separate coverage identified Vertiv as a potential beneficiary of rising spending on AI data centers, high-density computing and cooling systems. Zacks growth stocks article

Zacks added VRT to its Rank #1 (Strong Buy) growth-stock list, while separate coverage identified Vertiv as a potential beneficiary of rising spending on AI data centers, high-density computing and cooling systems. Positive Sentiment: Vertiv says its collaboration with Nvidia could help increase AI output by as much as 30%, adding to the growth case for its data-center power and cooling products. The benefit remains a projection that has yet to be demonstrated at scale. Vertiv and Nvidia designs article

Vertiv says its collaboration with Nvidia could help increase AI output by as much as 30%, adding to the growth case for its data-center power and cooling products. The benefit remains a projection that has yet to be demonstrated at scale. Neutral Sentiment: Technical coverage says a rebound is holding, but resistance levels and trading volume remain important, signaling potential volatility rather than a confirmed trend reversal. Vertiv technical outlook

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on VRT shares. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $440.00 to $375.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 30th. Evercore set a $375.00 target price on shares of Vertiv in a research note on Wednesday, July 29th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Vertiv from $358.00 to $362.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Glj Research reduced their target price on shares of Vertiv from $188.00 to $187.00 and set a "sell" rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, HSBC decreased their price target on shares of Vertiv from $376.00 to $365.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vertiv currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $329.26.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Vertiv

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co. NYSE: VRT designs, manufactures and services critical digital infrastructure used by data centers, communications networks and commercial and industrial facilities. Its offerings help customers maintain reliable power, cooling and operating conditions for technology systems. The company's products and solutions include uninterruptible power supplies, power distribution equipment, thermal management systems, racks, integrated modular infrastructure, and monitoring and control software.

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