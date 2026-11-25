Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN - Free Report) by 26.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 820,606 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock after buying an additional 171,066 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.43% of Garmin worth $235,383,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in GRMN. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 336.4% in the third quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 96 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Groupe la Francaise increased its stake in shares of Garmin by 346.4% during the 1st quarter. Groupe la Francaise now owns 125 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new position in Garmin during the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Financial Freedom LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 216.2% during the 3rd quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company's stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.60% of the company's stock.

Get Garmin alerts: Sign Up

Garmin Price Performance

GRMN opened at $282.04 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 0.90. The business's 50-day moving average price is $282.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.06. Garmin Ltd. has a 1 year low of $191.44 and a 1 year high of $314.28.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.99 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 21.94% and a net margin of 25.58%. The business's revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.99 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin Ltd. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GRMN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp reaffirmed a "sector weight" rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Garmin from $295.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Garmin from a "buy (b+)" rating to a "buy (b)" rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Bank of America restated an "underperform" rating on shares of Garmin in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Garmin from $289.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Garmin currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $315.29.

Read Our Latest Research Report on GRMN

About Garmin

Garmin Ltd. develops, manufactures and markets navigation, communication and information devices and applications. Its products include GPS-enabled watches and fitness trackers, handheld outdoor navigation devices, marine electronics, aviation systems and automotive navigation technology. Founded in 1989 by Gary Burrell and Min Kao, Garmin serves consumers and businesses around the world. Its products are used in activities ranging from fitness and outdoor recreation to boating, aviation and transportation.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Garmin, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Garmin wasn't on the list.

While Garmin currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report