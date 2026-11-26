Marshall Wace LLP raised its holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report) by 458.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,260,323 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,677,026 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.62% of Bath & Body Works worth $51,904,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter valued at $449,065,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $62,249,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in Bath & Body Works in the second quarter worth $59,260,000. South Dakota Investment Council boosted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 11.6% during the third quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,113,720 shares of the company's stock worth $33,650,000 after purchasing an additional 219,832 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Bath & Body Works during the second quarter worth $46,706,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on BBWI. Citigroup upgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 18th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bath & Body Works from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c-)" rating on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $22.00 target price on shares of Bath & Body Works in a report on Thursday, August 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $22.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of BBWI stock opened at $19.69 on Thursday. The firm's fifty day moving average price is $19.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.38, a PEG ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.31. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.74 and a 1 year high of $24.94.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 19th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.55 billion. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 57.47% and a net margin of 10.32%. The business's quarterly revenue was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. Bath & Body Works has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 1.410-1.610 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 2.600-2.800 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 20th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 20th. Bath & Body Works's dividend payout ratio is presently 21.86%.

Bath & Body Works Profile

Bath & Body Works, Inc. is a specialty retailer focused on personal care and home fragrance products. Its offerings include body lotions, soaps, fragrances, hand sanitizers, candles and other home-fragrance items, sold under the Bath & Body Works and White Barn brands. The company serves customers through its stores and e-commerce platform in the United States and Canada, as well as through international franchise, license and wholesale partners. Bath & Body Works traces its roots to a store launched in 1990.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI - Free Report).

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