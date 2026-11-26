Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Markel Group Inc. (NYSE:MKL - Free Report) by 664.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,314 shares of the insurance provider's stock after purchasing an additional 39,385 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.37% of Markel Group worth $77,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MKL. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Markel Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,362,880,000. Aberdeen Group plc lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 1,592.9% during the third quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 120,384 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $206,152,000 after buying an additional 113,273 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in Markel Group during the second quarter worth $231,608,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Markel Group by 2.5% during the third quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 94,927 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $163,122,000 after buying an additional 2,326 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in Markel Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $179,882,000. 77.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DOWLING & PARTN initiated coverage on Markel Group in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. They issued a "hold" rating on the stock. Weiss Ratings cut Markel Group from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Markel Group from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Markel Group presently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and an average target price of $2,025.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on Markel Group

Markel Group Price Performance

Shares of MKL opened at $1,980.75 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $24.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.07 and a beta of 0.60. Markel Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,704.17 and a twelve month high of $2,207.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1,851.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1,890.55.

Insider Activity at Markel Group

In other Markel Group news, Director Greta Harris purchased 95 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $1,945.60 per share, for a total transaction of $184,832.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 740 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,439,744. This trade represents a 14.73% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.08% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Markel Group

Markel Group Inc. is a diversified financial holding company best known for its specialty insurance and reinsurance operations. Through its insurance businesses, the company provides coverage for commercial and individual risks that may require specialized underwriting, serving customers in the United States and international markets. Founded in 1930 by Sam Markel, the company has expanded beyond insurance. Its Markel Ventures division owns and operates businesses across a range of industries, while its investment activities support the group's broader operations.

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