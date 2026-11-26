Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD - Free Report) by 198.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 609,428 shares of the basic materials company's stock after buying an additional 405,512 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.46% of DuPont de Nemours worth $79,159,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 140.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 44,941,824 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $6,095,909,000 after purchasing an additional 26,238,300 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust lifted its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 189.1% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 16,398 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $2,130,000 after purchasing an additional 10,726 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 3,410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Generali Investments Management Co LLC now owns 11,409 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 11,084 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 272.8% during the 3rd quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 11,042 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 8,080 shares during the period. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 839.5% in the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 39,355 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $5,112,000 after buying an additional 35,166 shares during the last quarter. 73.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DuPont de Nemours news, Director Edward D. Breen sold 89,845 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total value of $13,154,206.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 127,276 shares of the company's stock, valued at $18,634,479.16. This represents a 41.38% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Lori Koch sold 2,311 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.15, for a total transaction of $349,307.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 115,715 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,490,322.25. This represents a 1.96% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold a total of 96,359 shares of company stock worth $14,137,411 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.96% of the company's stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Up 1.9%

Shares of DuPont de Nemours stock opened at $153.56 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.87 and a two-hundred day moving average of $139.93. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $116.34 and a 1 year high of $159.48.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 6.85%. The company had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.09 EPS. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 30th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 30th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. DuPont de Nemours's payout ratio is currently 107.62%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently weighed in on DD. Barclays increased their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $156.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered DuPont de Nemours from an "overweight" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price target for the company from $172.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, October 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $159.00 to $153.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $160.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $165.88.

View Our Latest Analysis on DD

About DuPont de Nemours

DuPont de Nemours is a science and materials company that develops products for customers in markets including construction, healthcare, water treatment, transportation and worker safety. Its offerings include protective materials such as Kevlar, Nomex and Tyvek, as well as Corian surface materials and technologies used in water purification and separation. The company traces its roots to 1802, when E. I. du Pont established a gunpowder mill in Delaware. Over time, DuPont expanded into a broad range of chemical and advanced-materials businesses.

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