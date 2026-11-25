Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD - Free Report) by 851.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 804,303 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock after purchasing an additional 719,743 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of Home Depot worth $228,816,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $118,723,000. AFT Forsyth & Company Inc. bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,896,000. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Home Depot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $6,286,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Home Depot by 33.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 123,856 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock worth $35,236,000 after purchasing an additional 30,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Home Depot by 1.1% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,175,026 shares of the home improvement retailer's stock valued at $16,637,688,000 after purchasing an additional 499,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.86% of the company's stock.

Get Home Depot alerts: Sign Up

Home Depot Stock Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE HD opened at $354.07 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.37. The company has a market cap of $353.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.93. The Home Depot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $277.15 and a 52 week high of $397.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $316.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $332.01.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.84 by $0.02. Home Depot had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 96.86%. The firm had revenue of $43.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $42.80 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.74 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. Home Depot has set its FY 2026 guidance at 14.980-14.980 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 3rd will be issued a $2.33 dividend. This represents a $9.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 3rd. Home Depot's payout ratio is presently 64.77%.

Key Home Depot News

Here's some of the latest news about HD:

Insider Transactions at Home Depot

In other Home Depot news, CAO Kimberly Scardino sold 675 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $305.95, for a total transaction of $206,516.25. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 8,189 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,424.55. This represents a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward Decker sold 19,350 shares of Home Depot stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.53, for a total value of $6,550,555.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 137,930 shares in the company, valued at $46,693,442.90. This trade represents a 12.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,480 shares of company stock worth $7,564,202. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently issued reports on HD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $398.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Tuesday, August 18th. Zelman & Associates cut shares of Home Depot from a "neutral" rating to an "underperform" rating in a report on Monday, November 16th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $390.00 to $385.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. KeyCorp reiterated a "sector weight" rating on shares of Home Depot in a research note on Wednesday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Home Depot currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $377.64.

Get Our Latest Analysis on Home Depot

Home Depot Company Profile

The Home Depot, Inc. is a home improvement retailer serving do-it-yourself customers, professional contractors and other businesses. The company sells building materials, tools, hardware, appliances, paint, flooring, and products for home maintenance, repair and renovation, as well as lawn and garden supplies. In addition to its retail stores and online channels, Home Depot offers services such as product delivery, equipment rental and home improvement installation. The company was founded in 1978 and is headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Home Depot, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Home Depot wasn't on the list.

While Home Depot currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Stocks That Could Be Bigger Than Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google Could the next Tesla, NVIDIA, and Google be hiding in plain sight? Discover seven growth stocks with the potential to become tomorrow's market giants, fueled by breakthroughs in AI, nuclear energy, cybersecurity, and more. Get This Free Report