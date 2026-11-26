Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,032,171 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $75,565,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.25% of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp raised its position in Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 44.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,511,961 shares of the company's stock valued at $625,555,000 after purchasing an additional 2,617,047 shares during the period. Metropolis Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock by 2.9% in the third quarter. Metropolis Capital Ltd now owns 3,644,072 shares of the company's stock worth $270,053,000 after buying an additional 101,593 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter worth about $161,309,000. Cooke & Bieler LP purchased a new stake in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter worth about $153,350,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in the third quarter valued at about $92,910,000.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently commented on SUNB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and raised their target price for the company from $78.00 to $93.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated an "outperform" rating and issued a $97.00 price target on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a "sector perform" rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, August 17th. They set an "overweight" rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $85.72.

View Our Latest Research Report on Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Price Performance

SUNB stock opened at $74.68 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $61.03 and a 52-week high of $86.68. The stock's 50 day moving average is $77.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.04. The company has a market capitalization of $30.60 billion and a PE ratio of 38.89.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:SUNB - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, September 9th. The company reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock Cuts Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 18th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a negative change from Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 18th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock's payout ratio is currently 62.50%.

About Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. Common Stock

Sunbelt Rentals Holdings, Inc. provides equipment rental and related services to customers in construction, industrial, commercial, infrastructure, government and other markets. Its offerings include general construction equipment and tools, as well as specialty solutions such as aerial work platforms, climate control, power generation, pumps, trench safety and scaffolding. The company serves customers through a network of rental locations across the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom and Ireland.

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