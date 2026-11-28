Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Octave Intelligence plc (NASDAQ:OCTV - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,386,592 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $26,193,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.52% of Octave Intelligence at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Gabelli Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Octave Intelligence in the 3rd quarter valued at about $193,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Octave Intelligence during the third quarter worth approximately $19,390,000. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new position in Octave Intelligence during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,964,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Octave Intelligence during the third quarter valued at approximately $694,000. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC purchased a new position in Octave Intelligence during the third quarter valued at approximately $4,985,000.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on OCTV shares. Zacks Research started coverage on shares of Octave Intelligence in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They issued a "hold" rating for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d)" rating on shares of Octave Intelligence in a report on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Octave Intelligence in a report on Thursday, September 17th. They set an "equal weight" rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $21.71.

View Our Latest Analysis on OCTV

Octave Intelligence Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ OCTV opened at $22.11 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.58. Octave Intelligence plc has a 52 week low of $15.41 and a 52 week high of $30.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Octave Intelligence (NASDAQ:OCTV - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $415.32 million during the quarter. Equities analysts expect that Octave Intelligence plc will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

About Octave Intelligence

Octave Intelligence plc provides various software solutions. Its solutions helps organizations to better understand and manage the environments in which they design, build, operate, and protect their assets, people, and critical infrastructure. Its platform connects data, events, and workflows across various environments and applies context-aware intelligence to help customers understand what is happening, what may happen next, and how actions in one area affect conditions in another. The company serves power generation and utilities, data centers and IT infrastructure operators, heavy construction and public works, industrial process industries, public safety and emergency response agencies, transportation networks and logistics operations, light process industries, and discrete manufacturing industries.

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