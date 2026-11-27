Marshall Wace LLP boosted its stake in shares of Netskope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTSK - Free Report) by 460.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,720,997 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 1,414,103 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.42% of Netskope worth $30,014,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Netskope by 153.1% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 10,722,594 shares of the company's stock worth $187,002,000 after purchasing an additional 6,486,838 shares during the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Netskope in the second quarter valued at $25,107,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC increased its position in Netskope by 1.6% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 1,117,368 shares of the company's stock worth $19,487,000 after purchasing an additional 17,214 shares during the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Company LLC bought a new position in Netskope during the third quarter valued at $16,158,000. Finally, Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Netskope by 26.8% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 863,560 shares of the company's stock valued at $15,060,000 after purchasing an additional 182,420 shares during the last quarter.

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Netskope Stock Performance

Shares of NTSK opened at $26.44 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.37 and a beta of 2.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.45, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Netskope Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.66 and a 1-year high of $27.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.24 and a 200 day moving average of $13.98.

Netskope (NASDAQ:NTSK - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 2nd. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.23. The business had revenue of $220.54 million for the quarter. Netskope had a negative net margin of 91.84% and a negative return on equity of 83.84%. Netskope has set its FY 2027 guidance at -0.150--0.150 EPS and its Q3 2027 guidance at -0.040--0.030 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Netskope Inc. will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Netskope

In other Netskope news, major shareholder Lightspeed Venture Partners Se sold 10,621 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.90, for a total transaction of $158,252.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 25.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages recently commented on NTSK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Netskope from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Netskope from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (e+)" rating on shares of Netskope in a report on Friday, October 2nd. Citizens Jmp increased their price objective on shares of Netskope from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a "market outperform" rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Netskope from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Netskope has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $22.82.

View Our Latest Report on Netskope

Netskope Profile

Netskope, Inc. provides cybersecurity and networking services that help organizations protect users, data and applications across cloud, web and private-network environments. Its offerings are designed to support distributed workforces and the use of cloud services while applying consistent security policies. The company's Netskope One platform brings together security and networking capabilities, including secure web access, cloud application security, data loss prevention, threat protection and zero-trust network access.

See Also

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