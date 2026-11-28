Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Ingredion Incorporated (NYSE:INGR - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 243,875 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $23,366,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.39% of Ingredion as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in Ingredion by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 28,446 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,702,000 after purchasing an additional 1,305 shares in the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP raised its stake in shares of Ingredion by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 50,652 shares of the company's stock worth $4,853,000 after buying an additional 12,245 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 31.3% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,308 shares of the company's stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 1,266 shares during the period. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ingredion by 3.7% in the third quarter. Conscious Wealth Investments LLC now owns 26,956 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,563,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Ingredion by 11.2% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,536,546 shares of the company's stock valued at $147,216,000 after buying an additional 154,211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.27% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Ingredion from $104.00 to $98.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Ingredion from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Zacks Research cut Ingredion from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Ingredion from a "hold (c)" rating to a "hold (c-)" rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Ingredion from $118.00 to $115.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $113.80.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Ingredion

Ingredion Trading Up 0.6%

NYSE:INGR opened at $91.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.36. Ingredion Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $86.90 and a fifty-two week high of $123.49. The stock's 50-day moving average is $94.90 and its two-hundred day moving average is $103.42. The stock has a market cap of $5.73 billion, a PE ratio of 9.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 0.63.

Ingredion (NYSE:INGR - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.59 by ($0.31). The company had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.80 billion. Ingredion had a return on equity of 14.36% and a net margin of 7.83%. Ingredion's revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.75 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Ingredion Incorporated will post 9.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ingredion Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 1st were given a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 1st. This is a positive change from Ingredion's previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. Ingredion's payout ratio is currently 37.77%.

About Ingredion

Ingredion Incorporated is a global ingredient solutions company that transforms corn, tapioca, potato and other plant-based raw materials into ingredients used by food and beverage manufacturers and other industries. Its products include sweeteners, starches, texturizers, nutrition ingredients and biomaterials. The company serves customers in markets such as food and beverages, brewing, animal nutrition, pharmaceuticals, paper and personal care. Ingredion operates across multiple regions, including North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, and Europe, the Middle East and Africa.

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