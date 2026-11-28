Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Diodes Incorporated (NASDAQ:DIOD - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 252,745 shares of the semiconductor company's stock, valued at approximately $24,463,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.55% of Diodes at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diodes in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,623,000. Caxton Associates LLP increased its holdings in shares of Diodes by 207.5% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 5,771 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $559,000 after acquiring an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Diodes by 295.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 105,014 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $10,164,000 after purchasing an additional 78,483 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Diodes during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $968,000. Finally, USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Diodes by 60.0% in the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 4,000 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.23% of the company's stock.

Get Diodes alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIOD. Wells Fargo & Company set a $135.00 price target on Diodes in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. Mizuho started coverage on Diodes in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an "outperform" rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Diodes from $110.00 to $100.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 6th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Diodes from a "buy" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, October 24th. Finally, Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Diodes in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have given a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Buy" and a consensus target price of $125.00.

View Our Latest Stock Report on DIOD

Diodes Trading Up 5.2%

Shares of NASDAQ:DIOD opened at $79.66 on Friday. Diodes Incorporated has a 12-month low of $45.35 and a 12-month high of $125.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $87.89 and a 200-day moving average of $89.59. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a PE ratio of 31.99 and a beta of 1.96.

Diodes (NASDAQ:DIOD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The semiconductor company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.13. Diodes had a return on equity of 6.17% and a net margin of 6.51%. The firm had revenue of $532.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $512.94 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.37 EPS. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Diodes Incorporated will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Diodes

In other news, CEO Gary Yu sold 5,715 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.00, for a total transaction of $525,780.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 102,432 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $9,423,744. This represents a 5.28% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.70% of the company's stock.

About Diodes

Diodes Incorporated is a semiconductor company that designs, manufactures and sells discrete, analog and mixed-signal products. Its portfolio includes diodes and rectifiers, transistors, MOSFETs, protection devices, power-management components, amplifiers, sensors and timing and connectivity products. The company's products are used in automotive, industrial, computing, consumer-electronics and communications applications. Diodes serves customers worldwide, with operations and sales across North America, Europe and Asia.

Recommended Stories

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Diodes, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Diodes wasn't on the list.

While Diodes currently has a Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

The Best Nuclear Energy Stocks to Buy Nuclear energy is entering a new growth cycle as rising power demand, expanding data centers, and renewed policy support bring the sector back into focus. After strong gains in recent years, the most impactful phase of nuclear investment may still be ahead. This report highlights seven nuclear energy stocks positioned across the value chain—combining near-term revenue with long-term upside as next-generation technologies scale. Click the link below to unlock the full list. Get This Free Report