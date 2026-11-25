Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. (NYSE:FPS - Free Report) by 3,173.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,712,443 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 4,568,499 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 1.55% of Forgent Power Solutions worth $176,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Forgent Power Solutions in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Forgent Power Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of Forgent Power Solutions by 918.5% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 937 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the last quarter. Triumph Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Forgent Power Solutions in the second quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forgent Power Solutions by 417.6% in the third quarter. WPG Advisers LLC now owns 1,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares during the period.

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Forgent Power Solutions Stock Down 8.5%

Shares of FPS opened at $18.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion and a PE ratio of 31.49. Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.67 and a 1 year high of $66.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $30.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $37.29.

Forgent Power Solutions (NYSE:FPS - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $478.57 million for the quarter. Forgent Power Solutions had a return on equity of 29.74% and a net margin of 7.43%. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 68.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Forgent Power Solutions has set its FY 2027 guidance at 1.300-1.440 EPS. Analysts forecast that Forgent Power Solutions, Inc. will post 1.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on FPS. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Forgent Power Solutions from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their target price on Forgent Power Solutions from $48.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 13th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on Forgent Power Solutions in a research note on Friday, November 6th. They issued a "buy" rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Forgent Power Solutions from $49.00 to $35.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Forgent Power Solutions from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $44.50.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on FPS

Insider Activity at Forgent Power Solutions

In other news, insider Tyson Hottinger acquired 11,800 shares of Forgent Power Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $20.76 per share, for a total transaction of $244,968.00. Following the acquisition, the insider owned 22,364 shares of the company's stock, valued at $464,276.64. This trade represents a 111.70% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Gregory M. Spierkel acquired 25,000 shares of Forgent Power Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 20th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.48 per share, for a total transaction of $462,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director directly owned 170,215 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,145,573.20. This represents a 17.22% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have bought a total of 39,800 shares of company stock valued at $771,948 over the last 90 days.

Forgent Power Solutions Company Profile

Forgent Power Solutions designs and manufactures electrical power distribution equipment for applications that require reliable, continuous power. Its products support the delivery and management of electricity within facilities, including data centers and other commercial and industrial environments. The company focuses on equipment used in critical power systems, where dependable distribution is essential to operations. Forgent serves customers primarily in North America, with products and services supporting facilities in other markets as well.

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