Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 709,979 shares of the computer maker's stock, valued at approximately $22,208,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned about 0.08% of HP as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of HPQ. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. North Point Portfolio Managers Corp OH purchased a new position in shares of HP in the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Aberdeen Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in HP during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in HP by 149.0% during the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,337 shares of the computer maker's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Family Offices LLP purchased a new stake in shares of HP in the third quarter valued at $31,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get HP alerts: Sign Up

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 18,997 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.56, for a total value of $618,542.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,502.64. This represents a 99.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, insider David P. Mcquarrie sold 31,572 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.12, for a total transaction of $1,014,092.64. Following the transaction, the insider owned 8,008 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $257,216.96. This represents a 79.77% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

HP Price Performance

NYSE HPQ opened at $32.15 on Friday. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.56 and a 1 year high of $36.22. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.09. The company has a market cap of $28.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.16.

HP (NYSE:HPQ - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 24th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.09. HP had a negative return on equity of 2,596.21% and a net margin of 4.01%. The business had revenue of $16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. HP has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.660-0.760 EPS and its FY 2027 guidance at 3.150-3.450 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

HP Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.9%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 9th. This is a positive change from HP's previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. HP's payout ratio is presently 45.80%.

HP News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about HPQ:

Positive Sentiment: HP reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share, above the $0.74 consensus, and revenue of $16 billion versus estimates of $15.42 billion. Revenue rose 9.3% year over year, and the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook was slightly ahead of expectations. Article: HP Jumps More Than 11% as Earnings Beat Cuts Through Tech Selloff

HP reported fourth-quarter adjusted earnings of $0.83 per share, above the $0.74 consensus, and revenue of $16 billion versus estimates of $15.42 billion. Revenue rose 9.3% year over year, and the company’s fiscal 2027 outlook was slightly ahead of expectations. Positive Sentiment: AI PCs accounted for nearly 60% of fourth-quarter shipments, supporting hopes that product demand and the AI-driven PC refresh cycle can help sustain growth. HP also returned more than $2.3 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2026 and announced a higher quarterly dividend. Article: HP: 3 Key Takeaways for Long-Term Investors

AI PCs accounted for nearly 60% of fourth-quarter shipments, supporting hopes that product demand and the AI-driven PC refresh cycle can help sustain growth. HP also returned more than $2.3 billion to shareholders in fiscal 2026 and announced a higher quarterly dividend. Negative Sentiment: Some caution remains after the rally: Citi lifted its target to $29 but kept a neutral rating, leaving its target below the current share price. Commentary also flags cash-flow and margin concerns, while cost pressures and a new CEO add uncertainty. Citi ratings information Article: HP Stock Just Had Its Best Day Since May

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays increased their price target on shares of HP from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Research downgraded shares of HP from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada began coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, September 10th. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on HP from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of HP from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an "underweight" rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have given a Hold rating and five have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of "Reduce" and a consensus price target of $26.84.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HPQ

HP Profile

HP Inc. NYSE: HPQ is a technology company that develops and sells personal computing and printing products and related services. Its portfolio includes laptops, desktop computers, workstations, displays, accessories and peripherals for consumers, businesses and other organizations. HP also offers printers, printing supplies and solutions for home, office and commercial use. Its business services include support and managed printing offerings, and the company provides products and services to customers around the world.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HPQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider HP, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and HP wasn't on the list.

While HP currently has a Reduce rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

10 Stocks Powering The Next AI Boom The AI boom is creating opportunities across semiconductors, cloud computing, enterprise software, infrastructure, cybersecurity, and automation.



Inside this report, you’ll find 10 companies positioned to benefit as artificial intelligence moves from hype to real-world deployment and becomes a core growth driver for corporate America. Get This Free Report