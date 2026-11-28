Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 77,434 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock, valued at approximately $21,901,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $5,495,077,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter worth $601,650,000. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the second quarter worth about $558,904,000. Deutsche Bank AG purchased a new position in Public Storage in the second quarter valued at about $400,776,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $333,063,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.79% of the company's stock.

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Public Storage Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PSA stock opened at $338.20 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $63.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41, a PEG ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.89. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $256.54 and a 1-year high of $345.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $309.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $307.62.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.69 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.49 by ($0.80). Public Storage had a net margin of 37.76% and a return on equity of 29.93%. The company had revenue of $1.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $4.31 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Public Storage will post 16.98 EPS for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 8th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th will be paid a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.5%. Public Storage's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 125.65%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on PSA. Barclays upped their target price on Public Storage from $350.00 to $351.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Thursday, September 10th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $317.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Public Storage from $346.00 to $343.00 and set a "sector outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 2nd. Weiss Ratings cut Public Storage from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $311.00 price target on Public Storage in a report on Tuesday, September 1st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and fourteen have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $328.22.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PSA

About Public Storage

Public Storage is a real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on self-storage. The company owns and operates facilities that rent storage units to individuals and businesses for household goods, commercial inventory, and other belongings. Founded in 1972, Public Storage has grown into one of the largest self-storage operators in the United States, with facilities across the country. It also has an international presence through its majority ownership of Shurgard Self Storage, which operates facilities in several European countries.

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