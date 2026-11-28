Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of The Progressive Corporation (NYSE:PGR - Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 119,166 shares of the insurance provider's stock, valued at approximately $24,704,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,260,000. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 26,526,959 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $5,794,814,000 after purchasing an additional 656,249 shares during the last quarter. Callan Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Progressive during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,025,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Progressive by 19.2% during the second quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 86,011 shares of the insurance provider's stock valued at $18,789,000 after purchasing an additional 13,850 shares during the period. Finally, Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Progressive by 21.3% in the second quarter. Ipswich Investment Management Co. Inc. now owns 39,008 shares of the insurance provider's stock worth $8,521,000 after purchasing an additional 6,844 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.34% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. HSBC reaffirmed a "hold" rating and issued a $216.00 target price (down from $221.00) on shares of Progressive in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $231.00 price target on Progressive and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Progressive from $246.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Progressive from $241.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded Progressive from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive presently has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average target price of $233.55.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PGR

Progressive Stock Up 0.2%

PGR stock opened at $239.14 on Friday. The business's 50-day moving average price is $222.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $211.92. The stock has a market cap of $138.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.04, a PEG ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The Progressive Corporation has a twelve month low of $189.20 and a twelve month high of $241.02.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Steven Broz sold 1,225 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $233.39, for a total value of $285,902.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 27,582 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $6,437,362.98. This represents a 4.25% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CEO Susan Griffith sold 37,338 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.50, for a total value of $8,195,691.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 485,438 shares of the company's stock, valued at $106,553,641. The trade was a 7.14% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders sold 41,013 shares of company stock valued at $9,005,416. Corporate insiders own 0.32% of the company's stock.

Progressive Company Profile

The Progressive Corporation is an insurance company best known for its personal and commercial auto insurance. It also offers coverage for motorcycles, boats, recreational vehicles, homes and other property, serving customers through direct sales and independent insurance agents. Founded in 1937, Progressive has grown into a nationwide insurer, with operations across the United States. Its products include auto policies for individuals and businesses, as well as property and specialty insurance.

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