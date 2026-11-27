Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 327.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 210,923 shares of the technology company's stock after buying an additional 161,542 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.36% of Generac worth $43,651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GNRC. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Generac during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,170,960,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in Generac by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 742,576 shares of the technology company's stock worth $145,047,000 after buying an additional 122,101 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Generac by 8,166.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 599,235 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $124,012,000 after purchasing an additional 591,986 shares during the last quarter. Park Presidio Capital LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the 2nd quarter valued at $158,140,000. Finally, Amundi boosted its holdings in Generac by 5.0% in the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 454,516 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $133,087,000 after purchasing an additional 21,500 shares during the period. 84.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Generac

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.00, for a total value of $1,030,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 544,528 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,172,768. The trade was a 0.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Kyle Raabe sold 603 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.57, for a total value of $128,179.71. Following the sale, the insider owned 9,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,118,472.62. This trade represents a 5.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,606 shares of company stock valued at $2,491,310. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GNRC has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James Financial set a $279.00 target price on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Generac from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Zacks Research downgraded shares of Generac from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, September 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Generac from $261.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, September 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have assigned a Buy rating and seven have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $290.27.

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Generac Stock Performance

Generac stock opened at $204.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $200.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $219.64. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.80 and a 52-week high of $296.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.14. Generac had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.83 EPS. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 9.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

Generac Holdings Inc. designs and manufactures power generation equipment and energy technology solutions. Its products include residential standby and portable generators, commercial and industrial generators, transfer switches, engines, and related equipment for applications such as construction, telecommunications, and data centers. The company also offers energy management products, including battery storage, solar-related solutions, and smart home energy technologies. Generac serves customers in North America and international markets through a network of dealers, distributors, and other sales channels.

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