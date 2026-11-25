Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 126.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,021,771 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 5,589,421 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 2.01% of Elanco Animal Health worth $224,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ELAN. BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,202,198,000. Primecap Management Co. CA acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,118,402,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,285,257 shares of the company's stock worth $364,627,000 after buying an additional 222,211 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in Elanco Animal Health in the second quarter valued at approximately $205,636,000. Finally, Artemis Investment Management LLP lifted its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 55.5% in the third quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 4,611,977 shares of the company's stock valued at $103,262,000 after buying an additional 1,645,331 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.48% of the company's stock.

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Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 0.3%

ELAN stock opened at $26.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 52 week low of $19.40 and a 52 week high of $27.98. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $23.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.95. The company has a market capitalization of $13.22 billion, a PE ratio of -88.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.73.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.21 billion. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 8.80% and a negative net margin of 2.86%. Elanco Animal Health's revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.19 earnings per share. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.160-0.190 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.170-1.200 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Elanco Animal Health declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, November 19th that allows the company to buy back $600 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Share repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company's management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ELAN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. KeyCorp reaffirmed an "overweight" rating on shares of Elanco Animal Health in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Weiss Ratings upgraded Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a report on Friday, September 4th. Barclays increased their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, August 6th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $30.36.

Check Out Our Latest Report on ELAN

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In other news, insider Timothy Bettington sold 4,350 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $100,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 138,911 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,194,953. This trade represents a 3.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health is a global animal health company that develops, manufactures and markets products for companion animals and livestock. Its offerings include medicines, vaccines and other products intended to prevent and treat disease and support animal health. For pets, Elanco provides treatments for conditions including parasitic infections, pain and chronic diseases. Its livestock products support the health of animals such as cattle, poultry, swine and fish, serving producers and veterinarians.

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