Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Nucor Corporation (NYSE:NUE - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 96,980 shares of the basic materials company's stock, valued at approximately $22,669,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Empowered Funds LLC increased its position in shares of Nucor by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 78,737 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $18,405,000 after purchasing an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Caxton Associates LLP increased its holdings in Nucor by 15.0% in the third quarter. Caxton Associates LLP now owns 2,466 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $576,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC increased its holdings in Nucor by 49.6% in the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 3,556 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $831,000 after buying an additional 1,179 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System raised its stake in Nucor by 6.6% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 205,764 shares of the basic materials company's stock valued at $48,097,000 after buying an additional 12,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC NY lifted its holdings in Nucor by 9.0% during the 3rd quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC NY now owns 1,282 shares of the basic materials company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. 76.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Transactions at Nucor

In related news, insider Michael D. Keller sold 1,136 shares of Nucor stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $279.33, for a total transaction of $317,318.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 15,588 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,354,196.04. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Noah C. Hanners sold 5,190 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $275.03, for a total value of $1,427,405.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 44,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,121,397.19. The trade was a 10.54% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 28,732 shares of company stock worth $7,881,287. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Nucor Price Performance

Nucor stock opened at $256.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $57.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 1.81. Nucor Corporation has a one year low of $155.00 and a one year high of $287.70. The business has a fifty day moving average of $253.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $230.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $5.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $5.84 by ($0.04). Nucor had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $11.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $10.84 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 32.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Nucor Corporation will post 19.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nucor Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 30th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. Nucor's payout ratio is 14.26%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on NUE shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Nucor from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and increased their price target for the company from $300.00 to $310.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Piper Sandler set a $304.00 target price on Nucor in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Nucor from $305.00 to $308.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Nucor from $296.00 to $304.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wedbush set a $304.00 target price on shares of Nucor in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nucor currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and a consensus price target of $294.81.

View Our Latest Research Report on Nucor

Nucor Company Profile

Nucor Corporation is a U.S.-based steel and steel products manufacturer headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. Its business includes steel mills, downstream steel products and raw materials, with operations serving customers primarily in North America. The company produces a broad range of steel, including sheet, plate, structural steel, bars, reinforcing products and wire rod. Its downstream businesses make products such as steel joists and deck, fasteners, metal building systems and steel racking.

See Also

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