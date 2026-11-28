Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Free Report) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 394,313 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $21,186,000. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.10% of Edison International at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Edison International during the 2nd quarter worth $3,340,412,000. Legal & General Group Plc acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $329,766,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Edison International in the 2nd quarter valued at about $309,361,000. Amundi raised its stake in Edison International by 27.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 3,570,726 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $265,843,000 after acquiring an additional 759,236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Edison International during the second quarter worth approximately $261,275,000. 88.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Edison International Stock Up 0.2%

EIX opened at $63.53 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $57.67 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.67. The company has a market cap of $24.45 billion, a PE ratio of 9.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.56. Edison International has a 1 year low of $51.10 and a 1 year high of $81.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.77.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The utilities provider reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.11. Edison International had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 20.50%. The firm had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.34 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was down 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Edison International will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Edison International Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 7th were issued a dividend of $0.8775 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 7th. This represents a $3.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.5%. Edison International's payout ratio is currently 37.30%.

Insider Activity

In other Edison International news, Director Peter Taylor sold 500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.56, for a total value of $27,780.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 33,212 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,845,258.72. This represents a 1.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Edison International from $59.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Weiss Ratings lowered shares of Edison International from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research report on Thursday, September 10th. Bank of America cut shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "neutral" rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Argus downgraded shares of Edison International from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Wednesday, August 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Edison International from a "hold" rating to an "underperform" rating and dropped their target price for the company from $53.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday, October 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have issued a Hold rating and four have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $61.81.

Read Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Profile

Edison International is a holding company focused on electric utility operations and energy services. Its principal subsidiary, Southern California Edison (SCE), supplies electricity to homes and businesses across a broad area of central, coastal and Southern California. SCE operates and maintains the electric grid in its service territory and supports efforts to modernize the system and integrate cleaner energy resources. Edison International has also operated energy advisory and management businesses serving commercial and industrial customers.

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