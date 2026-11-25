Marshall Wace LLP cut its holdings in shares of Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report) by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 943,160 shares of the company's stock after selling 122,720 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.26% of Cloudflare worth $327,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NET. Empowered Funds LLC increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 20,513 shares of the company's stock worth $7,124,000 after acquiring an additional 1,401 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Cloudflare during the third quarter valued at about $219,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Cloudflare by 3.6% during the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 4,878 shares of the company's stock worth $1,703,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Cloudflare during the third quarter worth about $264,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 76.7% in the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,145 shares of the company's stock worth $1,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,365 shares in the last quarter. 82.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Cloudflare

In related news, insider Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,003 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.43, for a total transaction of $9,156,022.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 69,775 shares in the company, valued at approximately $19,357,678.25. The trade was a 32.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.59, for a total value of $3,744,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 104,958 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,444,367.22. The trade was a 10.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 264,638 shares of company stock valued at $80,951,149 over the last three months. 10.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on NET shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Cloudflare from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Sunday, October 25th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Cloudflare from $300.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, August 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cloudflare from a "neutral" rating to an "overweight" rating and set a $350.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Citizens Jmp reiterated a "market outperform" rating and issued a $394.00 price target on shares of Cloudflare in a research report on Monday, August 31st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Cloudflare from $380.00 to $365.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Twenty-seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $338.48.

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Cloudflare Stock Performance

Shares of NET stock opened at $287.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $103.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -422.65, a PEG ratio of 151.58 and a beta of 1.37. Cloudflare, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.83 and a fifty-two week high of $370.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a current ratio of 3.80. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $317.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $256.97.

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 8.75% and a negative return on equity of 6.05%. The company had revenue of $782.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $737.16 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 earnings per share. Cloudflare's revenue was up 39.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Cloudflare, Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Cloudflare News Roundup

Here's some of the latest news about NET:

Positive Sentiment: Cloudflare shares joined a broad technology rally on Nov. 23, rising roughly 7% as optimism around NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and open-weight AI models lifted software and AI-related stocks. This is a sector-driven tailwind rather than a company-specific announcement. Cloudflare joins the Jensen rally

Cloudflare shares joined a broad technology rally on Nov. 23, rising roughly 7% as optimism around NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang and open-weight AI models lifted software and AI-related stocks. This is a sector-driven tailwind rather than a company-specific announcement. Neutral Sentiment: A recent article flags an approximately 11% one-month decline despite expectations for continued business momentum, highlighting investor uncertainty about whether the pullback is a buying opportunity or a reason for caution. Cloudflare’s monthly pullback

A recent article flags an approximately 11% one-month decline despite expectations for continued business momentum, highlighting investor uncertainty about whether the pullback is a buying opportunity or a reason for caution. Negative Sentiment: Director Carl Ledbetter sold 5,000 shares for about $1.44 million. The sale was made under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 plan and reduced his stake by only 0.58%; he still owns more than 863,000 shares, making the sale a limited signal.

Cloudflare Profile

Cloudflare, Inc. provides cloud-based services that help businesses and other organizations protect, connect and improve the performance of websites, applications and networks. Its global network delivers services including content delivery, domain name system management, and protection against distributed denial-of-service attacks and other cyber threats. The company also offers web application security, bot management and Zero Trust services for securing access to applications and internal networks.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NET? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET - Free Report).

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