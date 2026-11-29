Marshall Wace LLP reduced its holdings in shares of APi Group Corporation (NYSE:APG - Free Report) by 75.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 467,715 shares of the company's stock after selling 1,473,833 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.11% of APi Group worth $18,054,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of APG. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in APi Group in the third quarter valued at about $6,755,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of APi Group by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 198,567 shares of the company's stock valued at $7,665,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares during the last quarter. Xcelsior Advisor Partners LLC bought a new position in APi Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $312,000. USS Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in shares of APi Group by 25.2% during the third quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 750,235 shares of the company's stock worth $28,963,000 after purchasing an additional 150,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in APi Group by 39.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 14,701 shares of the company's stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares in the last quarter. 86.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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APi Group Stock Up 1.8%

Shares of NYSE:APG opened at $46.00 on Friday. The company's fifty day moving average is $41.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.18. APi Group Corporation has a 1-year low of $35.57 and a 1-year high of $49.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -73.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.57.

APi Group (NYSE:APG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. APi Group had a net margin of 4.12% and a return on equity of 38.31%. The business had revenue of $2.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that APi Group Corporation will post 1.77 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on APi Group from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Weiss Ratings upgraded APi Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $56.00 target price on shares of APi Group in a report on Friday, October 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered APi Group from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday, August 1st. Finally, Truist Financial set a $58.00 target price on APi Group and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have given a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $54.67.

Read Our Latest Report on APG

Insider Transactions at APi Group

In other APi Group news, Director James Lillie sold 287,498 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.45, for a total value of $12,204,290.10. Following the transaction, the director owned 8,664,852 shares of the company's stock, valued at $367,822,967.40. This trade represents a 3.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 18.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About APi Group

APi Group Corporation is a provider of business services focused on safety, building systems and specialty contracting. Its services include the installation, inspection, maintenance and repair of fire protection and life-safety systems, security systems, elevators, heating and air conditioning, plumbing and electrical systems. The company also provides specialty services for industrial and infrastructure customers, including work involving process systems and other complex facilities. APi Group serves customers across North America and Europe through a network of local operating companies.

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