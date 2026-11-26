Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report) by 77.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 465,957 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock after selling 1,586,172 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.24% of Tapestry worth $53,604,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Cetera Trust Company N.A bought a new position in Tapestry in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. GK Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Keating Financial Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Virtus Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Tapestry during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Signature Equity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Tapestry by 1,516.7% during the third quarter. Signature Equity Partners LLC now owns 291 shares of the luxury accessories retailer's stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.77% of the company's stock.

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Tapestry Price Performance

Tapestry stock opened at $129.54 on Thursday. Tapestry, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.99 and a 52 week high of $164.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.70. The stock has a market cap of $25.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.44.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.85 billion. Tapestry had a return on equity of 274.20% and a net margin of 19.68%. The company's revenue was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.38 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Tapestry, Inc. will post 8.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tapestry Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 4th will be given a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 4th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.4%. Tapestry's payout ratio is presently 23.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Tapestry

In other news, CEO Todd Kahn sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.28, for a total transaction of $4,058,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 92,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,495,543.04. This trade represents a 24.52% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joanne C. Crevoiserat sold 27,762 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.46, for a total transaction of $3,677,354.52. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 758,841 shares of the company's stock, valued at $100,516,078.86. This represents a 3.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 140,648 shares of company stock valued at $18,824,376 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.28% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

TPR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on Tapestry from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on Tapestry from $144.00 to $125.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Tapestry from $164.00 to $159.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Tapestry from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 21st. Finally, Evercore lowered their price target on shares of Tapestry from $175.00 to $160.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have assigned a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $167.26.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Tapestry

Tapestry Company Profile

Tapestry, Inc. is a global fashion company whose portfolio includes Coach and Kate Spade New York. The company designs and sells handbags, accessories, footwear, apparel, jewelry and other lifestyle products through retail stores, e-commerce and wholesale partners. Based in New York, Tapestry serves customers in North America and international markets, including Asia and Europe. Its brands reach consumers through company-operated stores and digital channels as well as select department stores and other retail partners.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tapestry, Inc. (NYSE:TPR - Free Report).

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