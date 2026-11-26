Marshall Wace LLP cut its stake in Hinge Health Inc. (NYSE:HNGE - Free Report) by 30.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 731,853 shares of the company's stock after selling 320,379 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned 0.91% of Hinge Health worth $71,165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HNGE. 11.2 Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hinge Health during the second quarter worth approximately $204,566,531. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Hinge Health by 2,141.9% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,854,922 shares of the company's stock valued at $180,373,000 after purchasing an additional 1,772,182 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Hinge Health by 53.8% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,196,896 shares of the company's stock valued at $116,386,000 after buying an additional 418,728 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Hinge Health by 169.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,205,584 shares of the company's stock valued at $100,063,000 after acquiring an additional 758,594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Hinge Health by 930.6% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 308,531 shares of the company's stock worth $30,002,000 after buying an additional 278,593 shares during the period.

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Hinge Health Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of HNGE opened at $109.20 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.71, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.19. Hinge Health Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.08 and a 1-year high of $126.40. The company's fifty day simple moving average is $106.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.91.

Hinge Health (NYSE:HNGE - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.44. Hinge Health had a net margin of 21.02% and a return on equity of 66.96%. The firm had revenue of $234.97 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.02) EPS. The business's revenue was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Hinge Health Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on HNGE shares. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on shares of Hinge Health from $110.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Hinge Health in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. They set a "buy" rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Hinge Health from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Hinge Health from $103.00 to $132.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on Hinge Health from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $121.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Hinge Health

Insider Activity

In related news, Chairman Gabriel Mecklenburg sold 250,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total value of $22,242,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman directly owned 250,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,242,500. This trade represents a 50.00% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO James Budge sold 55,561 shares of Hinge Health stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.45, for a total value of $4,969,931.45. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 349,062 shares of the company's stock, valued at $31,223,595.90. The trade was a 13.73% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders have sold 1,251,288 shares of company stock valued at $124,120,244 over the last quarter. 18.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hinge Health Profile

Hinge Health is a digital health company focused on musculoskeletal care, including support for people with back, joint and muscle pain. Its services are designed to help members manage conditions through personalized, technology-enabled care. The company's offerings include app-based exercise therapy, education and behavioral support, along with access to clinical care teams. Hinge Health also uses wearable motion sensors in some programs to guide and track exercises. Founded in 2015, Hinge Health primarily provides its services through employers and health plans.

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