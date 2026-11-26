Marshall Wace LLP trimmed its holdings in Joby Aviation, Inc. (NYSE:JOBY - Free Report) by 7.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,459,615 shares of the company's stock after selling 560,305 shares during the quarter. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 0.73% of Joby Aviation worth $45,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Joby Aviation during the 3rd quarter worth $141,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. grew its position in Joby Aviation by 63.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 18,675 shares of the company's stock worth $112,000 after purchasing an additional 7,250 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 51.5% in the third quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 19,552 shares of the company's stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 6,649 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 1,317.9% in the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 146,542 shares of the company's stock valued at $887,000 after purchasing an additional 136,207 shares during the period. Finally, Creek Drive Management Group LLC increased its stake in Joby Aviation by 66.2% in the third quarter. Creek Drive Management Group LLC now owns 623,250 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,771,000 after purchasing an additional 248,250 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.85% of the company's stock.

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Joby Aviation Stock Performance

Shares of JOBY opened at $3.91 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 18.29 and a current ratio of 18.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.97 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.84. The company's fifty day moving average is $5.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.96. Joby Aviation, Inc. has a 1 year low of $3.26 and a 1 year high of $16.58.

Joby Aviation (NYSE:JOBY - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $55.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $38.95 million. Joby Aviation had a negative net margin of 462.85% and a negative return on equity of 48.24%. The business's revenue was up 143.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.48) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Joby Aviation, Inc. will post -0.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Top Joby Aviation Stories

These are some of the JOBY stories that stood out recently:

Positive Sentiment: Dubai has completed a second vertiport for Joby’s planned service, and the company has been selected to operate a proposed vertiport-to-vertiport route between Dubai Marina and Dubai International Airport. This supports its commercial launch plans, though operations still require further approvals. Article: Joby Aviation Stock After Dubai Air Taxi Route Launch Plans

Dubai has completed a second vertiport for Joby’s planned service, and the company has been selected to operate a proposed vertiport-to-vertiport route between Dubai Marina and Dubai International Airport. This supports its commercial launch plans, though operations still require further approvals. Neutral Sentiment: Coverage reported no company-specific news behind the session’s rise. The rebound came after JOBY had fallen nearly 20% over the prior week to a recent closing low, so it may partly reflect a recovery in sentiment after heavy selling. Article: Joby Stock Is Up Without Company News

Coverage reported no company-specific news behind the session’s rise. The rebound came after JOBY had fallen nearly 20% over the prior week to a recent closing low, so it may partly reflect a recovery in sentiment after heavy selling. Negative Sentiment: Investors continue to face execution risks: aircraft certification and commercialization remain challenges for the air-taxi sector, and Joby’s planned Dubai operations depend on additional approvals. Article: Joby and Archer Stocks Falter After Rally

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on JOBY. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a "neutral" rating on shares of Joby Aviation in a research note on Monday, September 21st. Wall Street Zen upgraded Joby Aviation from a "strong sell" rating to a "sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Joby Aviation from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $11.50 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Joby Aviation from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $18.00 price objective on shares of Joby Aviation in a research report on Monday, September 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and four have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Reduce" and a consensus target price of $11.33.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Joby Aviation

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Bonny Simi sold 10,890 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total transaction of $64,795.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 241,923 shares of the company's stock, valued at $1,439,441.85. This represents a 4.31% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CEO JoeBen Bevirt sold 606,667 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.19, for a total transaction of $3,755,268.73. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 57,207,377 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $354,113,663.63. The trade was a 1.05% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 952,205 shares of company stock valued at $5,804,379 over the last ninety days. 20.35% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Joby Aviation Profile

Joby Aviation, Inc. develops electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for passenger transportation. Its aircraft are designed to take off and land vertically, then fly like an airplane, with the goal of providing quiet, zero-operating-emission air taxi services for urban and regional trips. Founded in 2009 by JoeBen Bevirt, the California-based company is working to develop and manufacture its aircraft and establish the operations needed to offer commercial passenger flights. Joby has also pursued partnerships to support its planned air taxi service and connect it with existing transportation platforms.

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