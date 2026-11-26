Marshall Wace LLP decreased its holdings in Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report) by 37.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,150,034 shares of the company's stock after selling 680,393 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP owned approximately 1.79% of Brunswick worth $73,878,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Brunswick by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,564 shares of the company's stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 4.1% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,942 shares of the company's stock valued at $416,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 7.6% in the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,094 shares of the company's stock valued at $261,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in Brunswick by 0.4% in the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 55,740 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,581,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its position in Brunswick by 8.9% in the first quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 3,184 shares of the company's stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.34% of the company's stock.

Get Brunswick alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on BC. William Blair set a $94.00 target price on shares of Brunswick in a report on Thursday, August 13th. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 2nd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Brunswick from $94.00 to $81.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Brunswick in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Finally, Weiss Ratings raised shares of Brunswick from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, five have given a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Brunswick has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $83.81.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BC

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO David Foulkes sold 48,134 shares of Brunswick stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.98, for a total transaction of $3,801,623.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 221,047 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,458,292.06. The trade was a 17.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.99% of the company's stock.

Brunswick Stock Performance

NYSE:BC opened at $75.21 on Thursday. The stock's 50-day moving average is $69.73 and its 200-day moving average is $76.61. Brunswick Corporation has a 1-year low of $61.20 and a 1-year high of $90.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market cap of $4.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.28 and a beta of 1.40.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.35 by $0.23. Brunswick had a net margin of 3.69% and a return on equity of 17.51%. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.46 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.97 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Brunswick Corporation will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.3%. Brunswick's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.49%.

Brunswick Profile

Brunswick Corporation is a marine recreation company that designs, manufactures and markets boats, marine engines and propulsion systems, and related parts and accessories. Its products serve recreational boaters and other customers in the marine industry. The company's brands include Mercury Marine, which makes outboard engines and other propulsion products, and boat brands such as Sea Ray, Boston Whaler, Bayliner and Lund. Brunswick also supplies marine electronics and equipment, including products under the Simrad, Lowrance and B&G brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brunswick Corporation (NYSE:BC - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Brunswick, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Brunswick wasn't on the list.

While Brunswick currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here

7 Energy Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever Oil still powers the global economy, but AI is reshaping the energy opportunity. Discover seven stocks spanning traditional energy, infrastructure, and next-generation power. Get This Free Report