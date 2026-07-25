Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. $MLM is Aristotle Capital Management LLC's 7th Largest Position

Aristotle Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,955,100 shares of the construction company's stock after selling 95,177 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials makes up 2.4% of Aristotle Capital Management LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Aristotle Capital Management LLC owned 3.26% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $1,150,976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Get MLM alerts: Sign Up

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Optima Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 47 shares of the construction company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Garton & Associates Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Reflection Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Martin Marietta Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. 95.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MLM has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 13th. Berenberg Bank set a $556.00 price target on Martin Marietta Materials and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $630.00 to $615.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 4th. B. Riley Financial raised shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "neutral" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $700.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Martin Marietta Materials from a "sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $681.53.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials Stock Up 2.5%

MLM opened at $560.71 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $575.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $610.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market cap of $33.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.10. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a 12 month low of $525.38 and a 12 month high of $710.97.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The construction company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 38.67%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 19.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st were paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 1st. Martin Marietta Materials's payout ratio is currently 7.91%.

Martin Marietta Materials Profile

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc NYSE: MLM is a leading producer of aggregates and heavy building materials serving the construction and infrastructure markets. The company operates quarries, sand and gravel pits, and other extraction sites to supply crushed stone, sand and gravel, and a range of value‑added products for use in roads, bridges, commercial and residential construction, and other civil engineering projects.

In addition to its core aggregates business, Martin Marietta manufactures and sells asphalt, ready‑mixed concrete and related materials and services.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Martin Marietta Materials, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Martin Marietta Materials wasn't on the list.

While Martin Marietta Materials currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here