RDST Capital LLC grew its holdings in Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. (NYSE:MLM - Free Report) by 48.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 243,604 shares of the construction company's stock after acquiring an additional 80,054 shares during the period. Martin Marietta Materials comprises 9.5% of RDST Capital LLC's holdings, making the stock its biggest position. RDST Capital LLC owned about 0.34% of Martin Marietta Materials worth $116,884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,706,134,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,411,047,000. Aberdeen Group plc grew its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 1,735.1% in the 3rd quarter. Aberdeen Group plc now owns 448,545 shares of the construction company's stock valued at $215,216,000 after acquiring an additional 424,103 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC increased its stake in Martin Marietta Materials by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 386,046 shares of the construction company's stock worth $222,633,000 after buying an additional 46,228 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Martin Marietta Materials during the second quarter worth $199,321,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.04% of the company's stock.

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Martin Marietta Materials Price Performance

Martin Marietta Materials stock opened at $537.75 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $505.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $564.39. Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $464.92 and a one year high of $710.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a market cap of $38.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.02.

Martin Marietta Materials (NYSE:MLM - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The construction company reported $5.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.99 by ($0.52). Martin Marietta Materials had a return on equity of 7.96% and a net margin of 31.88%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.85 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. will post 15.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Martin Marietta Materials Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 1st. Martin Marietta Materials's payout ratio is presently 8.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on MLM shares. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on Martin Marietta Materials from $530.00 to $520.00 and set a "sector perform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Weiss Ratings downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a report on Thursday, September 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Martin Marietta Materials from $579.00 to $589.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Martin Marietta Materials from a "sell" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Saturday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Martin Marietta Materials from $639.00 to $590.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Martin Marietta Materials presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $632.30.

View Our Latest Research Report on Martin Marietta Materials

About Martin Marietta Materials

Martin Marietta Materials, Inc. is a U.S.-based supplier of building materials, with operations serving construction and infrastructure markets. The company's core products include crushed stone, sand and gravel, which are used in roads, buildings and other construction projects. Its building materials business also includes cement, ready-mixed concrete and asphalt, as well as paving services. Through its Magnesia Specialties business, Martin Marietta produces magnesium-based products and dolomitic lime for industrial, environmental and agricultural uses.

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