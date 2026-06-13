Martingale Asset Management L P Purchases 42,426 Shares of Duke Energy Corporation $DUK

Martingale Asset Management L P lifted its position in Duke Energy Corporation (NYSE:DUK - Free Report) by 42.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 141,548 shares of the utilities provider's stock after purchasing an additional 42,426 shares during the quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P's holdings in Duke Energy were worth $16,591,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in DUK. Dorato Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1,111.1% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 218 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. KERR FINANCIAL PLANNING Corp bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Triumph Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 68.6% in the 4th quarter. Triumph Capital Management now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lodestone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Duke Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 65.31% of the company's stock.

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Duke Energy Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $124.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Duke Energy Corporation has a 12-month low of $113.66 and a 12-month high of $134.49. The company has a market cap of $97.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $126.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.01.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.06. Duke Energy had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 9.73%. The company had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.76 EPS. The company's revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Energy Corporation will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Duke Energy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.4%. Duke Energy's dividend payout ratio is presently 65.24%.

Insider Transactions at Duke Energy

In other Duke Energy news, CEO Harry K. Sideris sold 20,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.37, for a total transaction of $2,487,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,102 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,952,205.74. This represents a 17.23% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Louis E. Renjel sold 3,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.15, for a total transaction of $438,025.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 21,415 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,680,087.25. The trade was a 14.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on DUK shares. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $139.00 price target on shares of Duke Energy in a research report on Tuesday, June 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $139.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $143.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $127.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $137.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Duke Energy presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $138.93.

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Duke Energy News Summary

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Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based electric power holding company headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. The company's core business is the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers. Duke Energy operates a mix of regulated electric utilities and non-regulated energy businesses, providing essential energy infrastructure and services across multiple states.

Its operating activities include owning and operating generation assets across a portfolio that encompasses nuclear, natural gas, coal, hydroelectric and an expanding array of renewable resources, as well as battery storage and grid modernization projects.

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