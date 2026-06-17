Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Position Trimmed by Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp

Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp lessened its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 76.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,488 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 24,544 shares during the quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MRVL. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $895,455,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 111.0% during the 2nd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,810,359 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $449,722,000 after acquiring an additional 3,056,808 shares in the last quarter. 83.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Marvell Technology Stock Down 9.8%

Shares of Marvell Technology stock opened at $278.67 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 3.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $61.44 and a 12-month high of $324.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $189.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $243.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.43, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 2.29.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The company had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Investor optimism is being fueled by AI demand and bullish remarks that Marvell could play a major role in next-generation data-center and custom-chip programs, supporting the stock’s recent strength.

Investor optimism is being fueled by AI demand and bullish remarks that Marvell could play a major role in next-generation data-center and custom-chip programs, supporting the stock’s recent strength. Positive Sentiment: Wall Street analysts have been lifting or reiterating bullish price targets, including a notable upgrade to $345, which signals confidence in Marvell’s growth trajectory.

Wall Street analysts have been lifting or reiterating bullish price targets, including a notable upgrade to $345, which signals confidence in Marvell’s growth trajectory. Positive Sentiment: The company’s leadership update, including a new CFO, is being viewed as a potential positive for execution and financial discipline.

The company’s leadership update, including a new CFO, is being viewed as a potential positive for execution and financial discipline. Neutral Sentiment: Recent coverage says Marvell is a strong franchise and a major AI beneficiary, but investor focus is increasingly on whether the company can sustain the pace of growth already priced into the shares.

Recent coverage says Marvell is a strong franchise and a major AI beneficiary, but investor focus is increasingly on whether the company can sustain the pace of growth already priced into the shares. Negative Sentiment: Some articles warn that Marvell may be “priced for perfection,” with the stock’s valuation requiring very strong revenue growth to keep justifying the rally.

Some articles warn that Marvell may be “priced for perfection,” with the stock’s valuation requiring very strong revenue growth to keep justifying the rally. Negative Sentiment: Broader tech-sector weakness and afternoon selling in semiconductor names may be adding some pressure, even as Marvell-specific sentiment remains constructive.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total value of $1,355,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 35,878 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandeep Bharathi sold 66,892 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.35, for a total value of $8,719,372.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 55,199 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,195,189.65. This represents a 54.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Insiders sold 255,060 shares of company stock valued at $31,959,772 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently commented on MRVL shares. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a "neutral" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Scotiabank started coverage on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. They issued an "outperform" rating for the company. Compass Point set a $190.00 price target on Marvell Technology in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Finally, Benchmark boosted their price target on Marvell Technology from $130.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, May 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-eight have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $224.68.

View Our Latest Analysis on Marvell Technology

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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