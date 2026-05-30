Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 0.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,108,452 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 97,624 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.43% of Marvell Technology worth $1,025,185,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 23.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 79,610,208 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $6,692,830,000 after acquiring an additional 15,166,976 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,157,092 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,778,677,000 after acquiring an additional 583,832 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 59.7% during the 3rd quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 16,624,827 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,397,751,000 after acquiring an additional 6,217,952 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 47.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 11,903,051 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,000,689,000 after acquiring an additional 3,805,431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in shares of Marvell Technology by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,857,199 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $744,624,000 after acquiring an additional 958,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Research raised shares of Marvell Technology from a "strong sell" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Scotiabank assumed coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Bank of America increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $150.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $212.34.

Read Our Latest Report on Marvell Technology

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell posted record quarterly revenue, met EPS estimates, and raised its outlook on accelerating AI-related data center demand, reinforcing the bull case for MRVL.

Marvell posted record quarterly revenue, met EPS estimates, and raised its outlook on accelerating AI-related data center demand, reinforcing the bull case for MRVL. Positive Sentiment: A wave of analyst price-target increases, including multiple firms moving targets into the $225-$275 range, signals growing Wall Street confidence in Marvell’s AI growth story.

A wave of analyst price-target increases, including multiple firms moving targets into the $225-$275 range, signals growing Wall Street confidence in Marvell’s AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Marvell’s expanding opportunities in networking chips, custom silicon, interconnect, and optical solutions as AI infrastructure spending continues to rise.

Coverage highlighted Marvell’s expanding opportunities in networking chips, custom silicon, interconnect, and optical solutions as AI infrastructure spending continues to rise. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of good news, making valuation a key question for investors after the earnings move.

Some analysts say the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of good news, making valuation a key question for investors after the earnings move. Negative Sentiment: Gross margin expansion is slowing as custom chip costs rise and competition intensifies, which could limit earnings leverage if revenue growth cools.

Insider Activity at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.76, for a total transaction of $1,627,600.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer owned 209,592 shares in the company, valued at $34,113,193.92. This trade represents a 4.55% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.50, for a total transaction of $1,355,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 35,878 shares in the company, valued at $4,861,469. This represents a 21.80% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1%

MRVL opened at $205.00 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $146.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.94. The company has a market cap of $183.95 billion, a PE ratio of 70.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.25. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.61 and a 1 year high of $218.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. The firm had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.41 billion. Marvell Technology had a return on equity of 14.89% and a net margin of 28.99%.Marvell Technology's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.22%.

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

See Also

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This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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