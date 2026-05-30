Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Bought by National Pension Service

National Pension Service raised its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 33.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,796,650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after acquiring an additional 697,029 shares during the quarter. National Pension Service owned 0.33% of Marvell Technology worth $237,659,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 8.8% in the third quarter. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 2.1% in the third quarter. Faithward Advisors LLC now owns 6,242 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. grew its position in Marvell Technology by 1.6% in the third quarter. South Plains Financial Inc. now owns 8,454 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $711,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC grew its position in Marvell Technology by 5.1% in the third quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 2,808 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parisi Gray Wealth Management grew its position in Marvell Technology by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Parisi Gray Wealth Management now owns 17,378 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $1,477,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts: Sign Up

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on MRVL shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. TD Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James Financial set a $235.00 price objective on shares of Marvell Technology and gave the company a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Thursday. Scotiabank started coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Tuesday. They set an "outperform" rating for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $141.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and six have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marvell Technology has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $212.34.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Trending Headlines about Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Marvell posted record quarterly revenue, met EPS estimates, and raised its outlook on accelerating AI-related data center demand, reinforcing the bull case for MRVL.

Marvell posted record quarterly revenue, met EPS estimates, and raised its outlook on accelerating AI-related data center demand, reinforcing the bull case for MRVL. Positive Sentiment: A wave of analyst price-target increases, including multiple firms moving targets into the $225-$275 range, signals growing Wall Street confidence in Marvell’s AI growth story.

A wave of analyst price-target increases, including multiple firms moving targets into the $225-$275 range, signals growing Wall Street confidence in Marvell’s AI growth story. Positive Sentiment: Coverage highlighted Marvell’s expanding opportunities in networking chips, custom silicon, interconnect, and optical solutions as AI infrastructure spending continues to rise.

Coverage highlighted Marvell’s expanding opportunities in networking chips, custom silicon, interconnect, and optical solutions as AI infrastructure spending continues to rise. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts say the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of good news, making valuation a key question for investors after the earnings move.

Some analysts say the stock’s strong rally has already priced in a lot of good news, making valuation a key question for investors after the earnings move. Negative Sentiment: Gross margin expansion is slowing as custom chip costs rise and competition intensifies, which could limit earnings leverage if revenue growth cools.

Marvell Technology Stock Up 0.1%

MRVL stock opened at $205.00 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.61 and a twelve month high of $218.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company has a market capitalization of $183.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.21, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 2.25. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $146.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.94.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts' consensus estimates of $0.80. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 28.99% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $2.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 27.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Marvell Technology has set its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.880-0.980 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is currently 8.22%.

Insider Transactions at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, CEO Matthew J. Murphy sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.70, for a total value of $2,961,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 310,106 shares of the company's stock, valued at $30,607,462.20. The trade was a 8.82% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.12% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Company Profile

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Marvell Technology, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Marvell Technology wasn't on the list.

While Marvell Technology currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here