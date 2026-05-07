Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by Lmcg Investments LLC

Lmcg Investments LLC lowered its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 27.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,939 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 40,669 shares during the period. Lmcg Investments LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MRVL. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

MRVL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from an "equal weight" rating to an "overweight" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $105.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $113.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. KGI Securities upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "neutral" rating to an "outperform" rating and set a $110.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. B. Riley Financial lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $135.00 to $156.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and set a $133.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have assigned a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Marvell Technology currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $125.00.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRVL

Marvell Technology Trading Up 2.0%

Shares of MRVL opened at $172.15 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $112.35 and a 200-day simple moving average of $94.55. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $53.78 and a 1-year high of $175.80. The stock has a market cap of $150.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 2.25.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.60 EPS. The company's revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 10th. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.79%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 154,111 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. This trade represents a 16.29% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 233,560 shares of company stock worth $27,870,662. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

Further Reading

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