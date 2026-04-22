Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Shares Sold by OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd

OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd lowered its position in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 41.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 228,945 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after selling 160,864 shares during the quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $19,500,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Marvell Technology by 160.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Edge Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 325 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new stake in Marvell Technology during the third quarter worth approximately $41,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Strive Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 30.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 557 shares of the semiconductor company's stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In related news, CFO Willem A. Meintjes sold 30,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.01, for a total transaction of $4,020,300.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 154,111 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,652,415.11. The trade was a 16.29% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total transaction of $1,161,486.54. Following the transaction, the executive vice president owned 4,023 shares in the company, valued at $430,501.23. The trade was a 72.96% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last three months, insiders have sold 223,560 shares of company stock worth $26,243,062. Corporate insiders own 0.33% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Stock Performance

NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $151.31 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $132.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.13, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.83. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $97.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $89.87. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $49.78 and a twelve month high of $154.95.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Marvell Technology's payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MRVL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Marvell Technology from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $170.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. Evercore reiterated an "outperform" rating and issued a $133.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Benchmark reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $130.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $120.00 price target on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-seven have given a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $122.73.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MRVL

Key Stories Impacting Marvell Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: Reports that Alphabet/Google is in talks with Marvell to co-develop two custom AI chips (an MPU and an inference TPU) drove optimism about a large data‑center design win and helped push shares to new highs. Google talks with Marvell (Reuters)

Reports that Alphabet/Google is in talks with Marvell to co-develop two custom AI chips (an MPU and an inference TPU) drove optimism about a large data‑center design win and helped push shares to new highs. Positive Sentiment: RBC Capital Markets raised its price target from $115 to $170 and maintained an Outperform rating, providing a high‑profile institutional endorsement that supports further upside. RBC raises target (247WallStreet)

RBC Capital Markets raised its price target from $115 to $170 and maintained an Outperform rating, providing a high‑profile institutional endorsement that supports further upside. Positive Sentiment: Recent results and commentary show strong AI-driven demand: record revenue (reported ~42% YoY growth) and an FY beat/raise narrative underpin the stock’s momentum as investors price long‑cycle AI infrastructure sales. Marvell rides Google TPU wave (Benzinga)

Recent results and commentary show strong AI-driven demand: record revenue (reported ~42% YoY growth) and an FY beat/raise narrative underpin the stock’s momentum as investors price long‑cycle AI infrastructure sales. Positive Sentiment: “Big Money” flows have rotated into Marvell on the AI story, indicating institutional accumulation that can sustain higher prices and narrower spreads. Institutional inflows (FXEmpire)

“Big Money” flows have rotated into Marvell on the AI story, indicating institutional accumulation that can sustain higher prices and narrower spreads. Neutral Sentiment: Some analysts and outlets have pushed back or sought more confirmation after the Google reports; that creates short‑term volatility and means the move is partly speculative until a formal contract is announced. Analyst pushback / disputed reports (Proactive Investors)

Some analysts and outlets have pushed back or sought more confirmation after the Google reports; that creates short‑term volatility and means the move is partly speculative until a formal contract is announced. Negative Sentiment: Insider selling: EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares recently (disclosed via SEC filing), which investors often view as a cautionary signal — though insiders sell for many personal reasons. Insider sale (InsiderTrades)

Insider selling: EVP Mark Casper sold 10,000 shares recently (disclosed via SEC filing), which investors often view as a cautionary signal — though insiders sell for many personal reasons. Negative Sentiment: There are lingering concerns about Marvell’s XPU/product-level guidance (some commentary argues the market may be overlooking weaker unit-level guidance amid the Google frenzy), which could cap upside if results/guidance disappoint. Guidance concerns (Seeking Alpha)

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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