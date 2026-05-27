Marvell Technology, Inc. $MRVL Stock Holdings Boosted by William Blair Investment Management LLC

William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL - Free Report) by 480.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 108,429 shares of the semiconductor company's stock after buying an additional 89,755 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC's holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $9,214,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marvell Technology in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Elyxium Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Strive Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marvell Technology during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 98.0% in the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 493 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avalon Trust Co grew its holdings in shares of Marvell Technology by 70.6% in the 3rd quarter. Avalon Trust Co now owns 650 shares of the semiconductor company's stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.51% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity

In other Marvell Technology news, COO Chris Koopmans sold 10,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.24, for a total transaction of $1,102,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 133,870 shares in the company, valued at $14,757,828.80. This trade represents a 6.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Mark Casper sold 10,854 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.01, for a total value of $1,161,486.54. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 4,023 shares of the company's stock, valued at $430,501.23. This represents a 72.96% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 245,060 shares of company stock valued at $29,901,072. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company's stock.

Marvell Technology Trading Up 6.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MRVL opened at $208.26 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $139.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $103.70. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $58.61 and a 52 week high of $217.45. The stock has a market cap of $186.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.62, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 2.01.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 5th. The semiconductor company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.21 billion. Marvell Technology had a net margin of 32.58% and a return on equity of 14.22%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. Marvell Technology has set its Q1 2027 guidance at 0.740-0.840 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th were issued a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.1%. Marvell Technology's dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Key Marvell Technology News

Here are the key news stories impacting Marvell Technology this week:

Positive Sentiment: HSBC upgraded Marvell and lifted its price target sharply, citing strength in AI networking and the broader “AI-networking super-cycle,” while other firms including Oppenheimer, Citi, Stifel and Cantor Fitzgerald also raised targets ahead of earnings. Article Title

HSBC upgraded Marvell and lifted its price target sharply, citing strength in AI networking and the broader “AI-networking super-cycle,” while other firms including Oppenheimer, Citi, Stifel and Cantor Fitzgerald also raised targets ahead of earnings. Positive Sentiment: Investors are betting Marvell will deliver another beat-and-raise quarter, with analysts expecting earnings to improve from last year and revenue growth to stay strong in data center and AI-related chips. Article Title

Investors are betting Marvell will deliver another beat-and-raise quarter, with analysts expecting earnings to improve from last year and revenue growth to stay strong in data center and AI-related chips. Positive Sentiment: Broader market sentiment is also helping, as chip stocks are benefiting from AI enthusiasm and lower bond yields, which is supporting futures and risk appetite ahead of Marvell’s report. Article Title

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on MRVL. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Marvell Technology from $115.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. KeyCorp began coverage on Marvell Technology in a report on Tuesday. They set a "sector weight" rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $103.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research note on Tuesday. TD Cowen upgraded shares of Marvell Technology from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Marvell Technology from $120.00 to $118.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $158.76.

View Our Latest Analysis on MRVL

About Marvell Technology

Marvell Technology Group is a global semiconductor company that designs and develops integrated circuits and related software for data infrastructure, networking, storage and connectivity markets. The company's product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) solutions, Ethernet physical-layer transceivers (PHYs), switch and switch silicon, optical interconnect components, storage controllers, and security processors. Marvell's technology is used to enable high-performance data centers, carrier networks, enterprise and cloud storage, as well as connectivity in automotive and industrial applications.

Founded in 1995 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, Marvell has grown through both organic development and strategic acquisitions to broaden its capabilities across networking and data interconnect.

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