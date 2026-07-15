Maryland State Retirement & Pension System Sells 15,557 Shares of Eversource Energy $ES

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System cut its stake in shares of Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Free Report) by 4.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 356,635 shares of the utilities provider's stock after selling 15,557 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System owned 0.09% of Eversource Energy worth $24,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ES. VIRGINIA RETIREMENT SYSTEMS ET Al bought a new position in Eversource Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,158,000. F m Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Eversource Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $4,854,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Eversource Energy by 15,804.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 264,808 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $17,830,000 after purchasing an additional 263,143 shares during the last quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 19.6% during the fourth quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. now owns 194,800 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $13,116,000 after buying an additional 31,875 shares during the period. Finally, AIA Group Ltd boosted its position in shares of Eversource Energy by 249.4% during the third quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 25,455 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,811,000 after buying an additional 18,170 shares during the period. 79.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, VP Gregory B. Butler sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.88, for a total transaction of $489,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 56,179 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $3,925,788.52. This represents a 11.08% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.18% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Bank of America reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $72.00 price target on shares of Eversource Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $74.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Capital One Financial set a $73.00 target price on Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Weiss Ratings upgraded Eversource Energy from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a "market perform" rating on shares of Eversource Energy in a research note on Wednesday, July 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, five have issued a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus price target of $71.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ES

Eversource Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:ES opened at $74.71 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $70.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $70.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.65. Eversource Energy has a one year low of $61.53 and a one year high of $76.41. The firm has a market cap of $28.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.70.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.14. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 11.59% and a net margin of 12.55%.The firm had revenue of $4.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 earnings per share. Eversource Energy's quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Eversource Energy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.570-4.720 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Eversource Energy will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

Eversource Energy Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 18th were issued a $0.7875 dividend. This represents a $3.15 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.2%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 18th. Eversource Energy's dividend payout ratio is currently 67.31%.

Eversource Energy Profile

Eversource Energy NYSE: ES is a publicly traded, regulated energy company headquartered in Hartford, Connecticut. The company's core business is the delivery and transmission of electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial and industrial customers across parts of New England. Eversource operates transmission and distribution networks, maintains electrical infrastructure, responds to outages and storms, and manages natural gas pipeline and distribution systems in the regions it serves.

Eversource serves customers primarily in Connecticut, Massachusetts and New Hampshire, operating through locally regulated utility subsidiaries that administer customer service, billing, meter reading and localized operations.

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