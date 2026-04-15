Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Buys 27,510 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. $IQV

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV - Free Report) by 13.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 226,646 shares of the medical research company's stock after buying an additional 27,510 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.13% of IQVIA worth $51,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $14,278,000. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC increased its stake in IQVIA by 33.6% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Rock Investment Company LLC now owns 46,332 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $8,800,000 after acquiring an additional 11,657 shares during the period. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $4,008,000. EDENTREE ASSET MANAGEMENT Ltd bought a new position in IQVIA during the 3rd quarter worth $7,368,000. Finally, Candriam S.C.A. increased its stake in IQVIA by 61.2% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam S.C.A. now owns 272,747 shares of the medical research company's stock worth $51,806,000 after acquiring an additional 103,567 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.62% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

IQV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. UBS Group lowered their price objective on IQVIA from $280.00 to $240.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on IQVIA from $290.00 to $245.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. TD Cowen upgraded IQVIA from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and lifted their price target for the company from $174.00 to $213.00 in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $240.00 price target on IQVIA in a research note on Wednesday, February 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $226.63.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on IQV

IQVIA Trading Up 1.9%

Shares of IQV opened at $175.34 on Wednesday. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.65 and a 52-week high of $247.04. The business's fifty day moving average is $171.63 and its 200-day moving average is $204.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.31, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical research company reported $3.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. IQVIA had a net margin of 8.34% and a return on equity of 30.50%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 earnings per share. IQVIA has set its FY 2026 guidance at 12.550-12.850 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA NYSE: IQV is a global provider of advanced analytics, technology solutions and contract research services to the life sciences industry. The company combines clinical research capabilities with large-scale health data and analytics to support drug development, regulatory reporting, commercial strategy and real‑world evidence generation. IQVIA traces its current form to the combination of Quintiles and IMS Health announced in 2016 and subsequently rebranded as IQVIA, bringing together long-established clinical research operations and extensive healthcare information assets.

IQVIA's principal activities include outsourced clinical development services (acting as a contract research organization for phases I–IV), real‑world evidence and observational research, regulatory and safety services, and a suite of technology platforms that enable data integration, analytics and operational management.

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