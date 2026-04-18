Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Has $1.79 Million Position in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. $FOLD

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA reduced its stake in Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOLD - Free Report) by 96.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 125,524 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock after selling 3,583,214 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA's holdings in Amicus Therapeutics were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 450.1% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 4,104 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 3,358 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 472.6% in the second quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 3,677 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amicus Therapeutics by 167.1% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the biopharmaceutical company's stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amicus Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $31,000.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Bradley L. Campbell sold 22,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.35, for a total transaction of $322,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 998,680 shares of the company's stock, valued at $14,331,058. This represents a 2.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 2.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amicus Therapeutics Trading Up 0.1%

FOLD stock opened at $14.46 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 2.84. The company's 50-day simple moving average is $14.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $12.26. Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $14.48. The company has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of -180.75 and a beta of 0.48.

Amicus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FOLD - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.13 by ($0.03). Amicus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4.27% and a positive return on equity of 4.15%. The business had revenue of $185.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $185.00 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. The company's revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amicus Therapeutics, Inc. will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on FOLD. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "hold" rating and issued a $14.50 price objective (down from $16.00) on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a "strong-buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Weiss Ratings restated a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Amicus Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 27th. TD Cowen downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $14.50 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 22nd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of Amicus Therapeutics from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Friday, December 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nine have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Amicus Therapeutics presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $15.39.

Check Out Our Latest Report on FOLD

Amicus Therapeutics Company Profile

Amicus Therapeutics NASDAQ: FOLD is a biopharmaceutical company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of treatments for rare and orphan diseases. The company specializes in pharmacological chaperones and gene therapy approaches designed to address the underlying causes of lysosomal storage disorders. Its proprietary technology platform integrates structure‐based drug design with precision medicine to identify small molecules that stabilize misfolded proteins and restore cellular function.

The company's lead marketed product, Galafold (migalastat), is an oral pharmacological chaperone approved in the United States, European Union and other territories for the treatment of Fabry disease in patients with amenable genetic variants.

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