Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. $COLL

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLL - Free Report) by 65.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,312,655 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock after acquiring an additional 518,721 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 4.15% of Collegium Pharmaceutical worth $60,776,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 67.0% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 872 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the last quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 137.7% during the 3rd quarter. Hantz Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,714 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 744.9% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 304.6% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 3,047 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 2,294 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical by 444.6% during the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,551 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 2,899 shares during the last quarter.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other Collegium Pharmaceutical news, EVP Scott Dreyer sold 49,976 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.41, for a total transaction of $2,019,530.16. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 71,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,900,225.70. This trade represents a 41.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP David Dieter sold 13,976 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.92, for a total transaction of $488,041.92. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,071 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,319.32. The trade was a 15.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. 2.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

COLL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a "buy" rating and set a $56.00 price target (up from $54.00) on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday, March 19th. HC Wainwright reiterated a "buy" rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, February 28th. Truist Financial set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Weiss Ratings cut shares of Collegium Pharmaceutical from a "buy (b-)" rating to a "hold (c+)" rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $53.40.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on COLL

Collegium Pharmaceutical Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:COLL opened at $35.64 on Wednesday. The firm's 50 day moving average price is $38.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $41.56. Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.86 and a twelve month high of $50.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.84 and a beta of 0.77.

Collegium Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:COLL - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The specialty pharmaceutical company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.20 by ($0.16). Collegium Pharmaceutical had a return on equity of 98.65% and a net margin of 8.05%.The business had revenue of $205.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $206.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.77 EPS. Collegium Pharmaceutical's revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc. will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

Collegium Pharmaceutical Profile

Collegium Pharmaceutical, Inc is a specialty pharmaceutical company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of products for pain management and opioid dependence. The company's core expertise lies in its DETERx microsphere technology, a platform designed to provide extended-release delivery of active pharmaceutical ingredients while deterring manipulation for unintended routes of abuse.

The company's principal marketed products include Xtampza® ER (extended-release oxycodone), which received approval from the U.S.

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