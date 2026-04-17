Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA Increases Stock Position in SkyWest, Inc. $SKYW

Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of SkyWest, Inc. (NASDAQ:SKYW - Free Report) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,225 shares of the transportation company's stock after acquiring an additional 12,635 shares during the quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA owned about 0.37% of SkyWest worth $14,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,372 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 176,882 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $17,900,000 after buying an additional 31,904 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of SkyWest in the fourth quarter worth approximately $83,000. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 107.4% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 20,599 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $2,068,000 after buying an additional 10,666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SkyWest by 16.6% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,340 shares of the transportation company's stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.30% of the company's stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other SkyWest news, insider Wade J. Steel sold 20,629 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.53, for a total transaction of $2,197,607.37. Following the sale, the insider owned 77,438 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,470.14. This trade represents a 21.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SKYW shares. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $122.00 price objective on shares of SkyWest in a report on Monday, January 26th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b-)" rating on shares of SkyWest in a report on Thursday, January 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen dropped their price objective on shares of SkyWest from $132.00 to $122.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $123.00.

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More SkyWest News

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SkyWest Price Performance

NASDAQ SKYW opened at $94.78 on Friday. SkyWest, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.14 and a 12 month high of $123.94. The stock has a market cap of $3.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.16, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.63. The company's 50 day moving average is $96.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $99.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

SkyWest (NASDAQ:SKYW - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of $2.25 by ($0.04). SkyWest had a return on equity of 16.35% and a net margin of 10.56%.The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.12 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.34 EPS. SkyWest's revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that SkyWest, Inc. will post 9.01 earnings per share for the current year.

SkyWest Company Profile

SkyWest, Inc NASDAQ: SKYW is a regional airline holding company that provides air transportation services through its primary subsidiary, SkyWest Airlines. The company operates flights under capacity purchase agreements with major carriers such as United Airlines, Delta Air Lines, American Airlines and Alaska Airlines. By specializing in regional connectivity, SkyWest links smaller communities to larger hubs using a fleet of regional jets and turboprop aircraft.

Headquartered in St. George, Utah, SkyWest oversees all aspects of its airline operations, including flight scheduling, crew training and aircraft maintenance.

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